"I think he couldn't picture himself not playing football," Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen said of Tom Brady

Buccaneers Coach Says Tom Brady Is Returning with a Plan for Team to Win Super Bowl in 2023

When Tom Brady announced his return to the NFL after a brief retirement over the weekend, the future Hall of Famer said he had "unfinished business." And, according to a Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach, Brady even has a plan for how the team can win another Super Bowl.

In an interview with the Tampa Bay Times, Buccaneers quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen said Brady returned to the team with a "list" of how they could improve heading into next season.

"It felt like the morning after we had just lost to the Rams," Christensen said, referencing the team's January loss to the L.A. Rams in the playoffs. "He had a list. He said, 'Here's how we can be better.' "

On Feb. 1, just days after the loss to the Rams, Brady announced his retirement from the NFL. The announcement sent the sports world into a frenzy, and a game ball from Brady's game against the Rams — then thought to have been the last game of his career — was purchased by a fan for over $500,000.

But on March 13, the 44-year-old said he changed his mind.

"The first thing [Brady] said was he didn't want to go out that way," Christensen told the Times. "He wanted to make sure we do everything to win it all next year."

As to exactly what led Brady back to the NFL, Christensen said he doesn't know.

"I think he couldn't picture himself not playing football," he surmised. "He's a football player. The problem is he's a football player at the top of his game. That's the bottom line."

Brady was drafted by the New England Patriots in 2000, and spent the first 20 seasons of his career with the team, winning six Super Bowls. His last two seasons in the NFL were played with the Buccaneers, who Brady led to his seventh Super Bowl victory in 2021.

Christensen said he expects Brady will perform just as well as last season.

"I think he will play really, really well again and a lot of it will depend on who is in the surrounding cast," he told the Times. "There's still a lot of holes. You've got to fill those darn holes. We've got to find a receiver or two. We weren't the same when [Chris Godwin] and [Antonio Brown] went down [with injuries]. I think a lot will depend on who is the surrounding cast and what changes are made. Everyone knows we've got to run the ball better."

Christensen added: "We've got to fix some stuff offensively. We've got to fix the run game. That's No. 1. It's all the above. Calling more runs, emphasizing more runs, getting some linemen, getting a back."