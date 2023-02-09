Buccaneers' Chris Godwin Was 'Happy' for Tom Brady When He Announced His Retirement

Godwin reflects on his three seasons playing alongside Tom Brady, the lessons he learned from the quarterback and his time as a Tampa Bay Buccaneer

By Lizzie Hyman
Published on February 9, 2023 03:47 PM
Tom Brady and Chris Godwin
Photo: Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty

Chris Godwin is going to miss his teammate and friend Tom Brady.

The 26-year-old wide receiver spoke to PEOPLE about the 45-year-old quarterback's retirement announcement, and what life is like as a Tampa Bay Buccaneer.

After being drafted by the Bucs in 2017, Godwin says "I didn't really know what to expect. I didn't know much about Tampa prior to coming down here."

But despite not knowing much about the city before being drafted, Godwin is grateful for his placement. "I'm very fortunate to have been drafted by a great organization and been really fortunate to be able to win the Super Bowl in my first four years here. My experience has been great."

Tom Brady and Chris Godwin
Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty

Godwin's great experience in Tampa has not just been on the field, but in the community as well. "One thing I noticed and appreciate about the Tampa community is everyone's commitment to making the community a better place," the wide receiver, who spoke with PEOPLE for his partnership with Hill's Pet Nutrition and PetSmart, says.

Of the many great people Godwin has met during his time in Tampa, one notable person is his former quarterback Tom Brady, whom he spent 3 seasons with.

When discussing his thoughts on Brady's retirement, Godwin says, "I'm the type of person that I feel like people should be free to do whatever they want to do. And I feel like too often with athletes, people tend to scrutinize way more than they should or they forget that we are also people."

Tom Brady and Chris Godwin
Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty

Godwin continues, "So when I saw that he retired, I reached out to him and just expressed my gratitude and how happy I was for him because he's a great teammate, he's a great person and a great friend of mine. And I was really grateful for the time that I got to play with him."

Beyond their friendship, Godwin is grateful for the lessons he learned from Brady. "I think I learned a lot about the game of football, but more importantly, just a better understanding of how important relationships are within the game," he tells PEOPLE.

The wide receiver adds, "We don't walk away with too many things in this game, but the relationships and the bonds that you form with your teammates, those are things that can last you a lifetime. And I'm really grateful for that experience that I got with him. And then to top it off, obviously we got a Super Bowl win, so that's something that I'll never forget."

Tom Brady and Chris Godwin
Julio Aguilar/Getty

While Brady's time might be over as a Tampa Bay Buccaneer, Godwin has no plans to leave anytime soon. "I've met some really great people," the wide receiver says. He adds, "I stay here in the off-season because who doesn't want to be in Florida in January, February and March? This is a place that we call home."

Related Articles
Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs off the field at the half during a 34-24 loss to the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Inglewood, California
Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Chris Godwin Is Raising Awareness for Pets Who 'Deserve a Second Chance'
Trevor Lawrence Talks Tom Brady
Trevor Lawrence Recalls Tom Brady's 'Cool' Instagram Shoutout After First Retirement: 'The Future Is Bright'
Sally Field Rollout
Tom Brady's Second Retirement Announcement Comes Exactly 1 Year After His First One
Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers walks off the field after defeating the Atlanta Falcons 21-15 at Raymond James Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Tampa, Florida.
Tom Brady Says He's Retiring 'for Good' After 23 Seasons in the NFL in Emotional Video
Tom Brady posts family pics on his instagram
Tom Brady Shares Photos of Gisele Bündchen, His Family and Teammates from His 23 Seasons in the NFL
Tom Brady Quietly Volunteered at an Animal Shelter During Season
Tom Brady Quietly Volunteered at an Animal Shelter During Final NFL Season: 'Helping His Community'
Tom Brady #12 of Tampa Bay Buccaneers answers questions at a press conference following the 2022 Buccaneers minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center on June 09, 2022 in Tampa, Florida.
New England Patriots Share Hilarious Reaction to Tom Brady's Retirement News 
Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski friendship
Rob Gronkowski Welcomes Tom Brady to the '2X Retired Club': 'You're a Legend'
Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers speaks to the media after losing to the Dallas Cowboys 31-14 in the NFC Wild Card playoff game
Tom Brady Doesn't Talk Future Plans Following Playoff Defeat: 'Not The Way We Wanted to End It'
Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs onto the field during introductions against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 8, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images); Indianapolis Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri (4) looks over before the game between the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texas on November 21, 2019 at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX. (Photo by Daniel Dunn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Retired NFL Kicker Adam Vinatieri Thinks Former Teammate Tom Brady Still Has 'It' Despite Rocky Season
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Relationship Timeline
Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepares for a game against the Arizona Cardinals
Tom Brady Says 'I'm Going to Take My Time' Before Deciding to Retire for Good: 'That's It for Me'
tom brady
Bengals Players Take Digs at Tom Brady After Impressive Comeback Win: 'The Future's Now, Old Man'
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) reacts to the fans as he runs off the field after an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in Tampa, Fla.
Tom Brady Screams at Teammates on the Sidelines Before Pulling Off a Last-Second Upset Win
brock purdy, tom brady
Brock Purdy's Dad Tears Up as Son Leads 49ers to Big Win Over Tom Brady During Hometown Game
CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 23: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers passes the ball in the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers Suffer Blowout Loss to Carolina Panthers