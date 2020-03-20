Buccaneers Celebrate Signing Tom Brady as New Teammate Says 'I'm About to Ball with My Fav Player'

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are extending a warm welcome to their newest team member, Tom Brady.

After announcing on Tuesday that he would not be staying on the New England Patriots roster, the quarterback, 42, officially signed with the Florida squad on Friday. Brady wrote on Instagram that he is “excited, humble and hungry” for the fresh start in the NFL — and, for his new team, the feeling is mutual.

“All in ✍️ #GoBucs,” the team’s official account wrote, re-sharing the athlete’s photo of himself signing the contract. “Thank you and excited for what’s ahead!” Brady commented.

On another post, in which the team wrote “Welcome to Tampa Bay, @tombrady. 😏,” some of the star’s new teammates shared their excitement in getting to play with him in the near future.

“I’m really about to ball with my fav NFL player 🔥🤠,” wrote 21-year-old Buccaneers linebacker Devin White. Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting, 22, commented, “Hype 🔥.”

More athletes congratulated Brady in the comment section of his own post, including former NFL star Brett Favre, who wrote, “Man so excited for you!!! Heck I may have to buy season tickets 🏈.” Lindsey Vonn, meanwhile, said, “Let’s go goat 🐐 !!!!!!”

In his statement to fans on Friday, Brady said he intends to only look forward as he acclimates to his new home team.

“If there is one thing I have learned about football, it’s that nobody cares what you did last year or the year before that…you earn the trust and respect of those around through your commitment every single day,” he wrote on Instagram. “I’m starting a new football journey and thankful for the @buccaneers for giving me an opportunity to do what I love to do.”

He added, “I look forward to meeting all my new teammates and coaches and proving to them that they can believe and trust in me…I have always believed that well done is better than well said, so I’m gonna not gonna say much more – I’m just gonna get to work! #Year1.”