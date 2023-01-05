Buccaneers Player Carl Nassib Dating Danish Olympic Swimmer Søren Dahl: 'Big Boy Season'

Carl Nassib and Søren Dahl are Instagram official.

Over the weekend, Nassib — an outside linebacker for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the first openly gay active player in the NFL — shared a picture of him and Dahl to his Instagram Story, confirming the two are an item.

"Kicking off 2023 with my man and a trip to the playoffs," Nassib, 29, captioned the photo, according to Out Magazine.

Dahl, 29, a Danish swimmer who competed at the 2016 Summer Olympics, later posted the picture to his main Instagram feed, with the caption, "Always Big Boy Season." The post also showed him on the field of Raymond James Stadium in Nassib's Buccaneers jersey.

He has also previously shared photos of Nassib to his account, with one from August showing the athlete in a "Security" shirt.

Nassib publicly came out in October 2021, when he was playing for the Las Vegas Raiders.

"I just wanted to take a quick moment to say that I'm gay," Nassib said in a video at the time. "I've been meaning to do this for a while now, but I finally feel comfortable enough to get it off my chest."

"I'm a pretty private person, so I hope you guys know that I'm really not doing this for attention. I think that representation and visibility are so important," he added. "I actually hope that one day, videos like this and the whole coming out process are just not necessary."

In an interview with Men's Health in October, Nassib spoke about his approach to playing football.

"I go out with the same mentality every game, just trying to beat the s--- out of the team across from me," he told the outlet. "My whole thing is, I'm a football player who is gay. I don't think that straight players are thinking, 'Oh, I'm straight and I'm playing this game.'"

Nassib and the Buccaneers are now prepping for the playoffs, after clinching the NFC South title this past Sunday. They'll play one more regular-season game this weekend against the Atlanta Falcons before the playoffs kick off on Jan. 14.