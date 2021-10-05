Bubba Wallace became the first Black race car driver to win a NASCAR Cup Series race since Wendell Scott in 1963 on Monday

Bubba Wallace's Fiancée Amanda Carter Says She's 'So Proud' of Driver After NASCAR Win

Bubba Wallace just raced across the finish line — and into the arms of his fiancée.

The 27-year-old made history on Monday as he became the first Black race car driver to win a NASCAR Cup Series race since Wendell Scott in 1963.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

After the race, Wallace's fiancée Amanda Carter wrote on Instagram, "So incredible!!!!!! ❤️🥳🍻🤩🤪🚗🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁So proud of @bubbawallace !!!!!!"

"You did it, CUP WINNER!!!!!!!!!!!! I literally have no words!!!" continued Carter. "Thank you all for the kind messages!!! Oh and my hair is wet from a certain car chief dumping beer on my head 😅."

Alongside the message, Carter posted a photo of herself in jeans and a t-shirt, holding up one finger as she cozied up to a casually-dressed Wallace, flashing the same "No. 1" gesture.

Wallace won the YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway in Talladega, Alabama. He beat Ryan Preece and Chris Buescher in the rain-delayed race.

Hall of Fame inductee Scott's victory was back on Dec. 1, 1963 at Speedway Park in Jacksonville, Florida — leaving nearly a 60-year gap between Black NASCAR Cup Series winners.

RELATED VIDEO: Dale Earnhardt Jr. Talks the 'Beautiful Moment' When NASCAR Rallied Around Bubba Wallace

Wallace is a member of the 23XI Racing team, which is co-owned by former NBA player Michael Jordan. Wallace rose in the NASCAR ranks for several years before officially being introduced as a team driver in October 2017, becoming the first Black driver to have a full-time Cup ride.