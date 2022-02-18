Bubba Wallace Talks Decision to Wear Black Lives Matter Shirt Despite Concern He'd 'Lose My Ride'

Bubba Wallace talks about supporting the Black Lives Matter movement in a PEOPLE exclusive clip from his soon-to-be-released Netflix documentary series Race: Bubba Wallace

Bubba Wallace is speaking candidly about his decision to publicly back the Black Lives Matter movement.

In a clip shared exclusively with PEOPLE from Race: Bubba Wallace, the professional race car driver appears with fiancée Amanda Carter and opens up wearing a T-shirt in support of the anti-racism movement despite worries that it would affect his racing career.

At the start of the clip from Wallace's upcoming Netflix docuseries, Carter speaks in a confessional about Wallace, 28, "wanting to do something" to support Black Lives Matter while at a race in Atlanta. Despite acknowledging the idea puts him in a "sticky situation, Wallace says, "But you know what? This is what needs to happen."

After detailing that he ordered the Black Lives Matter attire online and received it the next day, the video transitions to show the Atlanta Motor Speedway in June 2020 — a month after the death of George Floyd sparked protests across the U.S.

"He was so dead set on making a statement," Carter continues in a voiceover before Wallace adds, "I was just gonna show up with that shirt on. I thought I was gonna lose my ride, to be honest with you."

Bubba Wallace NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace donned a shirt that echoed calls for justice following George Floyd's death | Credit: Chris Graythen/Getty

At the time when Wallace wore the Black Lives Matter shirt during the pre-race ceremony in Atlanta, he later called on NASCAR to eliminate Confederate battle flags from all of its race tracks.

"My next step would be to get rid of all Confederate flags," Wallace told CNN in 2020. "No one should feel uncomfortable when they come to a NASCAR race."

"It starts with Confederate flags," Wallace continued. "Get them out of here. They have no place for them. The narrative on that before is I wasn't bothered by it, but I don't speak for everybody else. I speak for myself. What I am chasing is checkered flags, and that was kind of my narrative."

bubba wallace Credit: Steve Helber/USA Today/Getty

The flag — which was used by the Confederate States of America before its downfall in 1865 — has "served as a potent symbol of slavery and white supremacy, which has caused it to be very popular among white supremacists," according to the Anti-Defamation League.

NASCAR barred the use of the battle flag in "any official" capacity, but fans are not prohibited from displaying the symbol at their events, per CBS Sports.

Not long after wearing the BLM shirt, Wallace attended the NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway in Virginia, making him the first full-time black driver to race in that race in nearly 50 years. That day, he change his car's normal paint scheme to one promoting the Black Lives Matter movement and racial equality.

Last year, Netflix announced that a documentary series following Wallace was in production and would document him competing for his new NASCAR team.

"The series will take viewers behind the scenes of the 2021 NASCAR season through the eyes of the only Black driver at the top level of the sport, and will explore Wallace, 23XI Racing, and NASCAR's efforts to advocate for inclusion and equality in racing and beyond," according to a press statement for the upcoming series.

The show will be directed and executive produced by Erik Parker, who previously worked on 2017's L.A. Burning: The Riots 25 Years Later.

"You know me...I like to keep things real and raw," Wallace wrote on Twitter at the time of the exciting news. "Pumped to have @netflix capture these moments to share with you guys."