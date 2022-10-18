Bubba Wallace has been suspended from an upcoming NASCAR event after he was involved in an altercation during a race in Las Vegas on Sunday.

NASCAR announced the news on Twitter Tuesday.

The suspension comes after Wallace's altercation with fellow racer Kyle Larson during the NASCAR playoffs.

In a clip shared by NASCAR on NBC, Larson's car is seen pushing Wallace's 23XI Racing No. 45 Toyota into the wall. Wallace then hits Larson's No. 5 Chevrolet and both vehicles spin into the wall as Christopher Bell's No. 20 Toyota is clipped.

Things didn't end there.

After both men get out of their respective cars, Wallace confronts Larson and shoves him several times. An official manages to separate the two.

Wallace issued an apology on social media the next day.

"I want to apologize for my actions on Sunday following the on-track incident with Kyle Larson and the No. 5 car," he wrote. "My behavior does not align with the core values that are shared by 23XI Racing and our partners, who have played a crucial role in my incredible journey to the top of this great sport."

He then apologized to NASCAR, the fans, Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, along with Toyota "for putting them in a situation in the Playoffs that they do not deserve."

He added that he only races "with immense passion, and with passion at times come frustration. Upon reflecting, I should have represented our partners and core team values better than I did by letting my frustrations follow me outside of the car.

"You live and learn, and i intend to learn from this," he concluded.

NASCAR's chief operating officer, Steve O'Donnell, opened up about the altercation on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio's "SiriusXM Speedway" Tuesday.

"Our actions are really specific to what took place on the race track," he said of Wallace's suspension. "And when we look at how that incident occurred, in our minds, really a dangerous act. We thought that was intentional and put other competitors at risk. And as we look at the sport and where we are today and where we want to draw that line going forward, we thought that definitely crossed the line and that's what we focused on in terms of making this call."

RELATED VIDEO: Chase Elliott On the Misconceptions of NASCAR and Being a Professional Racer

23XI also released a statement and said they are "aligned with NASCAR on the one-race suspension issued to Bubba and we understand the need for the series to take a clear stand on the incidents that took place at Las Vegas Motor Speedway."

They continued, "Bubba's actions are not in keeping with the values of our team and partners. We have spoken to Bubba and expressed our disapproval of how he handled the situation. Bubba has made impressive strides this season and this experience is an opportunity for him to further learn and grow as a competitor in NASCAR."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

It said in conclusion that John Hunter Nemechek will be behind the wheel of the No. 45 Toyota at the forthcoming Homestead-Miami Speedway this weekend.

23XI did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.