NASCAR's Bubba Wallace to Star in Netflix Documentary Series About His 2021 Season

"You know me...I like to keep things real and raw," NASCAR racer Bubba Wallace said of the upcoming series, which is currently in production

Bubba Wallace is headed to Netflix!

The streaming service announced on Thursday that a documentary series following Wallace, 27, is in production and will document him competing for his new NASCAR team.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"The series will take viewers behind the scenes of the 2021 NASCAR season through the eyes of the only Black driver at the top level of the sport, and will explore Wallace, 23XI Racing, and NASCAR's efforts to advocate for inclusion and equality in racing and beyond," according to a press release for the upcoming series.

"You know me...I like to keep things real and raw," Wallace wrote on Twitter of the exciting news. "Pumped to have @netflix capture these moments to share with you guys."

The series will be directed and executive produced by Erik Parker, who previously worked on 2017's L.A. Burning: The Riots 25 Years Later.

A release date has yet to be announced.

Wallace's upcoming NASCAR documentary series will be a first for Netflix.

The streamer previously debuted comedy The Crew in January, which starred Kevin James as a fictional crew chief, and featured cameos from a number of real NASCAR drivers.

A pervious documentary series about Wallace, giving fans an inside look as he prepared for his first Daytona 500 race, premiered on Facebook Watch in 2018.

Over the past year, Wallace, the only Black driver in NASCAR's Cup Series, has gained national attention as an activist, successfully lobbying for NASCAR to ban the Confederate flag at tracks.

The athlete has also been open about the racism he's experienced. "Whenever I was younger, I never would understand it, but my parents would always just be like, 'You know what, don't mind that BS that's going on over there. Let's come back next week and beat their tails,' " he told PEOPLE last July. "And that's what we did. We'd come back and eventually shut them up. So, it's been like that ever since."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

In September, NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin announced that he and NBA legend Michael Jordan were teaming up to field a new car in 2021 — revealing that Wallace will be their driver.

"Bubba has shown tremendous improvement since joining the Cup Series and we believe he's ready to take his career to a higher level," Hamlin previously shared. "He deserves the opportunity to compete for race wins and our team will make sure that he has the resources to do just that."

Wallace said at the time that he was "super pumped" for the "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."