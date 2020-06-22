The 26-year-old, who is the first Black full-time driver to race in the Cup Series in nearly 50 years, wept after climbing out of his car

NASCAR Drivers Rally Around Bubba Wallace in Powerful Display of Support Day After Noose Was Found

Before the start of the Geico 500, NASCAR drivers and crew members pushed Bubba Wallace's No. 43 car to the front of the line in an emotional display of support for the driver, a day after a noose was found in his garage stall.

On Monday, Wallace posted a video to Instagram showing dozens of drivers and crew members standing behind him on the track at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama. The 26-year-old, who is the first Black full-time driver to race in the Cup Series in nearly 50 years, was taken aback by the gesture and wept after climbing out of his car, according to ESPN.

Wallace recently called on NASCAR to eliminate Confederate battle flags from all of its race tracks. The flag — which was widely-used used by the Confederate States of America — has "served as a potent symbol of slavery and white supremacy, which has caused it to be very popular among white supremacists," according to the Anti-Defamation League.

"No one should feel uncomfortable when they come to a NASCAR race," Wallace previously told CNN.

NASCAR followed through with Wallace's request on June 10 and banned the display of Confederate flags at all its events and properties.

But on Sunday, a plane carrying a banner showing the Confederate flag flew in defiance over the speedway. Hours later, a noose was found in Wallace's garage stall.

"NASCAR was made aware that a noose was found in the garage stall of the 43 team," they wrote in a statement Sunday night. "We are angry and outraged, and cannot state strongly enough how seriously we take this heinous act."

An "immediate investigation" has been launched, and NASCAR said it would "do everything we can to identify the person(s) responsible and eliminate them from the sport."

Wallace later responded and said that while the incident left him "incredibly saddened," he will continue to speak out against hate.

"Nothing is more important and we will not be deterred by the reprehensible actions of those who seek to spread hate," he said on Twitter.

"As my mother told me today, 'They are just trying to scare you.' This will not break me, I will not give in, nor will I back down," he added. "I will continue to proudly stand for what I believe in."

To help combat systemic racism, consider learning from or donating to these organizations:

• Campaign Zero (joincampaignzero.org) which works to end police brutality in America through research-proven strategies.

• ColorofChange.org works to make government more responsive to racial disparities.