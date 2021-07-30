Bubba Wallace Is Engaged! NASCAR Star Proposes to Girlfriend Amanda Carter

Bubba Wallace popped the question!

The NASCAR racer, 27, announced his engagement to girlfriend Amanda Carter on Friday after five years of dating.

"Why I waited so long..we will never know," Wallace wrote on Twitter, sharing several sweet photos from the big moment, including one of himself down on one knee in front of a waterfall.

The other images featured a close-up shot of the couple, with Carter showing off her ring, as well as a snap of Wallace pumping his fist in the air after she said yes.

"The wait is over!! Here's to forever! Forever ever!" he added.

Carter has long supported the driver, born Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr, as he rose to the NASCAR ranks since he was officially introduced as a team driver in October 2017, becoming the first Black driver to have a full-time Cup ride.

In June 2020, Wallace received support from fans and Carter on social media after a noose was found in his garage and NASCAR announced an investigation into the racist act.

"We must continue the conversation, no one is exempt from taking a look at themselves, the fact I date a black man does not exempt me. We all have prejudice and need to take action to change that and prevent it from becoming racism," Carter wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post. "Thank you to those who have been working toward a better future whether that is in private or public, these waves will bring change Additionally thank you to all of my friends, family and of course Darrell's fans who have reached out with support I share your messages with him and he appreciates it too. #blacklivesmatter."

Since then, Wallace and Carter have continued to share their relationship milestone with his fans, including during the COVID pandemic and welcoming their Aussiedoodle dog named Asher.

"We've just been really enjoying Asher. He's been a really good dog, like an extremely good dog. He makes it really hard to leave during the day. But he's a blast and we've just been really enjoying our time together with him," Wallace told PEOPLE in March. "The pandemic hit and gave us an opportunity for both of us to be home."

Also in March, Wallace shared a loving shout-out to Carter on her birthday. "Wishing this sexy lady of mine the happiest of birthdays! 😍😍😍 Excited to see whats in store for this year as we continue to grow and love one another! Asher Dasher and I love you!!!!" he wrote.