Bryson DeChambeau Videobombs Brooks Koepka's U.S. Open Interview as Their Feud Continues

Last month, Brooks Koepka rolled his eyes at Bryson DeChambeau in a different interview

Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka were kept in separate groups for the opening rounds of the U.S. Open this week, but their feud continued nonetheless.

On Thursday, as Koepka was giving an interview, DeChambeau videobombed his rival by jumping and raising his arm into the frame. The brief moment was shared by GOLF.com on Twitter, showing DeChambeau jumping up to ensure he would be caught on camera.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

DeChambeau, 27, later said he "saw an opportunity and I just had fun with it," ESPN reported.

Earlier this month, Koepka, 31, said that he thinks the ongoing feud between the golfers is "good for the game" because of the media attention it brings to golf events.

golf photo bomb Credit: twitter

"The fact that golf's on pretty much every news outlet for about two weeks pretty consistently, I think that's a good thing," he said.

After the PGA Championship in May, Koepka was caught in an interview rolling his eyes at DeChambeau, who at one point appeared in the background. After DeChambeau walked by, Koepka told the Golf Channel, "I lost my train of thought."

Never miss a story - sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Hearing that bulls---. F------ christ," he said. Koepka later clarified that DeChambeau hadn't said anything to him as he walked by, but made some noise that distracted him from the interview.

On Thursday, DeChambeau addressed the moment, saying, "Again, it's one of those things people are thinking I was doing something, I wasn't doing anything at the PGA Championship. I saw an opportunity and I just had fun with it," ESPN reported.

The two have long feuded, with a back-and-forth beginning on social media last year, and then escalating to the interview incident this spring.