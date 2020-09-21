Bryson DeChambeau won by six strokes at the U.S. Open Championship on Sunday

Bryson DeChambeau Cries as He’s Surprised by His Parents After U.S Open Win: 'I Did It!'

Bryson DeChambeau was overcome with emotion following his big win at the U.S. Open Championship on Sunday.

After the 27-year-old professional golfer won by six strokes at the Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York, he received an unexpected video call from his parents, leaving him in tears.

"Oh my god," DeChambeau said in shock as he saw his parents on the call outside the clubhouse.

Instantly getting emotional, the California native choked up while saying hello to his mom and dad, proudly telling them, "I did it!"

"Congrats, yay!" his mom Janet said, later adding to her son, "Love you, we are so proud."

"Great job," his dad John said with a smile.

DeChambeau then joked with his parents about their technological struggles, telling them, "you're kind of horizontal," before the couple managed to get their screen to be laid out correctly.

"Hey, love you buddy," Janet said, as more family members jumped on the call to congratulate DeChambeau, who put his hands over his face in disbelief.

The morning after his big win, DeChambeau shared a photo on Instagram of himself laying in bed beside the U.S. Open Trophy with a medal wrapped around his neck.

"Still a dream. @usopen," he captioned the post.

DeChambeau also celebrated his victory on Twitter, writing, "Amazing feeling after so much hard work has gone into this transformation of my game and outlook. Thank you to my fans, team and sponsors for sticking with me. And thank you to the @USGA, @usopengolf and Winged Foot for an incredible test. So honored to have won my 1st major here."

DeChambeau, nicknamed "The Scientist" for his analytical approach to the sport, gained a total of 40 pounds in the past few years — 20 of which was over the three-month PGA hiatus due to COVID-19 earlier this year.

"My changes in my diet and training have drastically transformed my game," he told PEOPLE last month. "I am working out two times per day, sometimes even more and I just feel like I am constantly getting stronger. I went from being one of the longer hitters on the PGA Tour, to arguably leading the PGA Tour in driving distance."