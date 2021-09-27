Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka Hug After Winning Ryder Cup

Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka competed together for Team USA at the Ryder Cup over the weekend

Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka celebrated Team USA's Ryder Cup victory with a hug — a moment fans never expected.

On Sunday, the U.S. defeated Europe at the Ryder Cup, snagging its first victory since 2016. After claiming the win, Koepka, 31, made his way through the crowd and gave DeChambeau, 28, a handshake, before the two embraced.

The golfers later shared another hug during a post-match press conference when teammate Justin Thomas urged the two to hug it out "to prove how much of a team we are."

DeChambeau and Koepka came together again before posing with the trophy, as some members of the team sang "Why Can't We Be Friends" behind them.

Apparently ending their longtime feud — a public rivalry that began in 2019 and escalated this summer — Koepka even reshared a photo of his hug with DeChambeau on Twitter.

"Yup! #GoUSA," he wrote of photos shared by Golf Digest of the athletes embracing.

After the win, U.S. team captain Steve Stricker told reporters that he was "speechless" at how the team united so quickly.

"I mean, Brooks and Bryson wanted to play together. That's how much they all came together," he said, tearing up. "This is a new era for USA golf."

Prior to the Ryder Cup, Koepka joked about a rare civil moment between him and DeChambeau caught on camera, tweeting,"Nothing to see here, teammates talk @b_dechambeau #GoUSA."

DeChambeau also assured that he and Koepka were getting along "fine" as the two became teammates for the tournament, insisting there was no drama and even alluding to a possible partnership in the future.

"A lot of this social media stuff has definitely been driven by a lot of external factors, not necessarily us two," DeChambeau told ESPN earlier this month. "We had some great conversations Tour Championship week when we had dinner, and then this week, as well. I sat down and had dinner with him last night, and it was fine."

He continued, "I think there may be something fun coming up here moving forward, but I won't speak too much more on that."

In June, Koepka admitted that he thinks the ongoing feud between the golfers is "good for the game" because of the media attention it brings to events.