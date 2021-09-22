Despite their ongoing feud, Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka are now teammates as the U.S. competes for the Ryder Cup

Bryson DeChambeau Says He and Brooks Koepka Have Been Getting Along 'Fine' Before Ryder Cup Start

Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka might have put their feud to rest.

Ahead of the Ryder Cup, DeChambeau, 28, assured that he and Koepka, 31, are getting along "fine" as the two become teammates for the tournament. He said on Tuesday that there's no drama, even hinting at the two working together in the future.

"A lot of this social media stuff has definitely been driven by a lot of external factors, not necessarily us two," DeChambeau said, ESPN reported. "We had some great conversations Tour Championship week when we had dinner, and then this week, as well. I sat down and had dinner with him last night, and it was fine."

He continued, "I think there may be something fun coming up here moving forward, but I won't speak too much more on that."

The official U.S. account for the Ryder Cup even shared a video on Twitter of DeChambeau and Koepka interacting with each other while on the driving range in Wisconsin alongside their other teammates. Koepka joked about the rare civil moment between the two, writing, "Nothing to see here, teammates talk @b_dechambeau #GoUSA."

Over the summer, fans got a front-row seat for the ongoing feud between the two golfers. Koepka went viral in May for his annoyed reaction when DeChambeau appeared behind him during an interview. The interaction amplified the two golfers' rivalry, which apparently began back in 2019, Koepka said.

That year, Koepka seemed to criticize DeChambeau for playing slowly during the PGA Tour, going as far as calling it "embarrassing," according to Golf.com. DeChambeau later confronted Koepka's caddie, Ricky Elliott, about the comments.

"He walked up to Ricky and said 'You tell your man if he's got something to say, say it to myself,' " Koepka previously explained, according to Yahoo Sports. "I thought that was ironic because he went straight to Ricky."

"Ricky told me when I came out," he added. "I hit a few putts and then just walked right over to [DeChambeau]. We had a conversation." Koepka said the two agreed to let things cool down, but the truce didn't last long.

Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau | Credit: Stacy Revere/Getty; Jamie Squire/Getty

"We both agreed we'd leave each other out of it and wouldn't mention each other, just kind of let it die off," he told reporters. "So then he was playing video games online or whatever and brought my name up and said a few things [about Koepka appearing in ESPN's The Body Issue], so now it's fair game."

"He didn't hold up his end of the bargain and I didn't like that, so I'll take my shots," Koepka added, according to ESPN.

In June, Koepka admitted that he thinks the ongoing feud between the golfers is "good for the game" because of the media attention it brings to golf events.