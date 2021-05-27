Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka's relationship has long been tense — and especially since a video was leaked of the two from an interview during the PGA Championship

Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka's Feud Moves to Social Media: 'Living Rent Free in Your Head'

The feud between Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka has made its way from the golf course to social media.

On Wednesday, the golfers had some choice words for each other after the announcement was made that NFL icons Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady will be joining DeChambeau and PGA Tour champion Phil Michelson for The Match: Champions for Charity event this summer.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Following the news, Koepka tweeted, "Sorry bro @AaronRodgers12," seemingly referencing the quarterback's pairing with DeChambeau. DeChambeau then responded to the tweet saying, "It's nice to be living rent free in your head!"

Mickelson got in on the convo too, tweeting in response to Koepka, "I feel like I'm in the middle of something and should step aside. (Except they want the CURRENT PGA champ:)."

The Twitter banter comes after a leaked video of a postround interview from the PGA Championship showed some tension between DeChambeau and Koepka.

During the interview for the Golf Channel, Koepka expressed his annoyance at DeChambeau, giving an exaggerated eye roll as the latter walked behind him while he was answering questions about his performance.

Koepka paused and closed his eyes before telling the Golf Channel, "I lost my train of thought. Hearing that bulls–t. F---ing christ," although it's unclear if DeChambeau said something as he walked by his fellow golfer.

Adding fuel to the fire, Brady even joined in on the pair's dispute, egging on the rivalry with a series of memes created from the leaked interview.

Koepka and DeChambeau's public sparring is nothing new for fans. Last year, they got into it on social media after DeChambeau made fun of Koepka's abs and body during a Twitch stream.

Koepka clapped back on Twitter flashing four of his major championship trophies saying, "You were right @b_dechambeau I am 2 short of a 6 pack!"