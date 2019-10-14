High School Football Player Gets Marching Band Send-Off Before Starting 25 Weeks of Chemotherapy

Image zoom GoFundMe

A Texas high school pulled out all the stops for a football player starting 25 weeks of chemotherapy to battle a rare form of cancer.

Bryce Wisdom of Judson High School in Converse, Texas, was diagnosed with Wilm’s Tumor — a rare form of kidney cancer — in March, his family explained in a post on GoFundMe. The tumor primarily affects children ages 3 to 4, according to Mayo Clinic, and its treatment typically involves surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation therapy.

Wisdom went through a grueling 19 weeks of chemo following his diagnosis. But just a few weeks later in September, doctors discovered that the cancer had spread to other parts of his body.

“He went through 19 weeks of treatment and chemotherapy and he even rang the bell on August 23rd on his last day of chemo,” recalls Wisdom’s mother, Diana Wisdom, in a description on the donation page. “Sadly on Sept 12th Bryce was told that another tumor was in his body and now the fight must begin again.”

Wisdom will now start 25 weeks of chemotherapy to take on this second bout of cancer.

For weeks, students at Judson High have shown their boundless support for Wisdom, who is a member of the school’s football team. Many in their Texas community have also worn bright orange shirts with the words “Bryce Strong,” written in all caps on the front.

Absolutely incredible🎗 The love and support from #Judson community in full force for @BryceWisdom20 last day of school. He starts 25 weeks of chemo and radiation and has been such an inspiration to everyone around him💛 @JudsonFootball @JudsonISD @dianawisdom pic.twitter.com/HAB6eJuJOE — Jill Jelnick (@JillJelnick) October 11, 2019

On Friday, his last day of class before leaving to start chemo, the school organized an incredible show of love for Wisdom and his family.

In footage posted by Jill Jelnick of KCWX, Wisdom is seen carrying a “Bryce Strong” flag through the school’s halls as a marching band performs in front of him.

“The love and support from #Judson community in full force for @BryceWisdom20 last day of school,” wrote Jelnick on Twitter. “He starts 25 weeks of chemo and radiation and has been such an inspiration to everyone around him.”

The video shows students and faculty clapping and cheering for Wisdom, who is showered with blue and orange balloons as he walks toward the building’s exit.

The family is hoping to raise money for Wisdom’s medical expenses, and have so far raised more than $5,600 through GoFundMe toward their $7,500 goal.