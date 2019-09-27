Bryce Harper's Wife Says Nationals Fans Who Used Their 4-Week-Old Son to Heckle Him Crossed a Line

Image zoom Bryce Harper and wife Kayla Neilson Barnard/Getty

Bryce Harper understands that getting heckled by the opposing team is part of being a professional athlete, but he and his wife, Kayla, are calling out Nationals fans for crossing a line after they brought family into the taunting.

The baseball star — who used to play for the Washington Nationals, but signed a 13-year, $330 million free-agent deal with the Philadelphia Phillies in March — returned to his former home stadium in Washington, D.C. for the game between the two teams Wednesday night.

And while it wasn’t his first visit back to Nationals Stadium as a Phillie, Wednesday night’s game brought on more heckling than usual — and both Bryce and Kayla have now spoken out about how it went too far.

Kayla called fans who heckled Bryce by mentioning his one-month old son, Krew Aron, who the couple welcomed in August, “classless.”

“When you bring his son or family into it, yes you’re crossing a line,” she said in a tweet on Thursday. “Stick to your overused overrated and Harper sucks chants if you’re really that loser that goes to a game to heckle someone. Phillies fans might boo him but they don’t bring his 4 week old son into it. Classless.”

On Wednesday after the game (which the Nationals won 5-2), Bryce spoke with reporters about the incident — he even turned around and addressed the hecklers in the eighth inning, when they reportedly mentioned his son, NBC Sports reported.

“They were fine all game talking about myself and things like that,” the right fielder said, according to NBC Sports. “I mean, I get it everywhere I go. It’s nothing new, but the last inning – it’s just not right. It’s just not right.”

ESPN reported that on previous visits to Nationals stadium as a Philly player, he received “derisive shouting,” and some fans even wore shirts that spelled out the word “traitor.”

“That’s part of sports,” he said of regular heckling. “I guess that’s what it is nowadays.”

But, Harper is proud to wear his Phillies jersey and make those fans proud.

“Like I said the whole time, I’ve got 60,000 fans up in Philly that appreciate me as a player and appreciate me as an individual and my family, as well,” he said.

“I owe a lot to those people up there in Philly because they show up for me every single night and they are there to cheer us on and boo us and keep us going as a team and as individuals as well and I’m looking forward to the next 12 years,” he added, referencing his record-breaking deal. “Can’t wait.”