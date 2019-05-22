Cubs Fans Called Bryce Harper 'Overrated' and He Wasn't Having It

Image zoom Chris Sweda/Chicago Tribune/TNS via Getty

MLB player Bryce Harper had a rough night at Wrigley Field.

During the Philadelphia Phillies face-off with the Chicago Cubs on Monday night, Harper got an earful from heated Cubs’ fans who decided to heckle the controversial player together. Throughout the game, Cubs’ fans repeatedly booed at Harper and even began a chant where they called him “overrated,” NBC reported.

After a while, the right fielder had enough and decided to streamline a fastball over their heads and across the street, no doubt giving the fans sitting in that area a scare.

Bryce Harper booed all night by Cubs fans and they chanted overrated at him So he threw a fastball over their heads across the street to Wrigley rooftops 😂😂

pic.twitter.com/YujAOe7chu — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) May 22, 2019

This isn’t the first time the former Washington Nationals player has been called “overrated.” Last year, while playing for the Nationals against Cincinnati Reds, a Reds fan yelled the insult while Harper was up to bat. The MLB star proceeded to hit his second home run of the game.

Harper became a highly contested player this year after he left the Nats — the team that originally drafted him in 2010 — for a larger offer (the largest deal in sports history, according to NBC) with their biggest rivals, the Phillies.

To make matters worse, he waited until the final day to announce his decision and intentionally misled fans on Twitter, NBC reported. The Washington Post documented fan’s reactions on sports radio shows ahead of his decision, and many felt that he was toying with their emotions, or using the Phillies as leverage for higher offers.

The Phillies came out victorious over the Cubs during Monday night’s game, with a 5-4 lead.