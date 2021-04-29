The Philadelphia Phillies right fielder was hit in the face by a pitch from Cardinals' pitcher Genesis Cabrera

Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper Says He 'Feels Good' After Getting Hit by 97 mph Pitch

Bryce Harper is on the mend after taking a ball to the face.

During a game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday evening, the 28-year-old Philadelphia Phillies right fielder was hit by a 97 mph pitch from Cardinals' pitcher Genesis Cabrera.

After the incident, Harper walked off the field on his own, but blood was visible on the left side of his nose, per the New York Post. The Phillies eventually won the game 5-3.

Harper was then taken to a hospital to undergo testing, including a CT scan, according to MLB.com.

Sharing a video of himself on Instagram following the game, Harper told fans how he was feeling. In the short clip, the sports star appeared to only have slight bruising and minor swelling.

Noting that "everything feels good," Harper explained, "Everything came back good. CT, all that kind of stuff."

"So, face is still there. We're all good," he added. "See you guys soon."

During the game, Cabrera, 24, also hit the next batter, Didi Gregorius. Later, he apologized for both incidents, detailing that he was "overthrowing and that's why I missed the pitches," per ESPN.