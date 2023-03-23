Bryan Cranston Hyped For New MLB Season after Major Rule Changes: 'Now It's Even Better'

The Breaking Bad star talks MLB rule changes ahead of Opening Day on March 30

By Brandon Livesay
Published on March 23, 2023 12:00 PM

Bryan Cranston is hyped for the rule changes that Major League Baseball cooked up to make this season "even better."

The Breaking Bad actor stars in the latest video from the league, and says these new rules will have a big impact.

"You want the action to flow, the bat on the ball... This is the game we all want to see," adding: "It's the best game in the world, now it's even better."

The tweaks to MLB rules are the most significant alterations made by the league in decades, with a pitch timer limiting the time before a throw, new restrictions on extreme infield shifts and bigger bases coming to all games starting Opening Day on March 30.

Pitchers will now get 15 seconds with bases empty and 20 seconds with runners on to throw. The hitter gets one timeout per plate appearance and they must be in the batter's box with eight seconds remaining. Meanwhile, the bases are bigger, reducing the distance from home plate to both first and third by three inches, and second base and both first and third by 4.5 inches.

The last change is for shift restrictions — all four infielders must have both feet inside the infield when the pitcher is on rubber. The aim is to increase batting averages and decrease strikeouts.

MLB journalist Anthony Castrovince said the "overarching theme is that these changes are good for the entertainment product — creating more action in a shorter window of time."

MLB executive vice president of baseball operations Morgan Sword said: "I think fans are going to get today's athletes, which are the best that have ever played the game, playing the game with the pace and rhythm that existed in the 1970s and 80s."

That fast-paced era is one Cranston, 67, is familiar with. The Emmy-award-winning actor is a lifelong Los Angeles Dodgers fan and has even thrown out the ceremonial first pitch at Dodgers Stadium.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In a recent appearance on YouTube's Hot Ones, Cranston spoke in-depth about his passion for the sport and, in particular, his memories of listening to Dodgers commentator Vince Scully.

Speaking about the iconic caller who died last year, Cranston said as a child he would listen to Scully to escape his own problems.

"To me, it was a sanctuary... I had a rough childhood, I could always tune out. Put on my transistor, put in my earphones, and listen to him take me away. And at least for those three hours, I felt like I was going to be okay. Everything's safe. Nothing to worry about. And I would just listen," he said.

Related Articles
Next Level Chef
What It's Like Competing on Gordon Ramsay's 'Next Level Chef' — According to a Former PEOPLE Editor!
Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Chris Taylor, left, puts the tag on Pittsburgh Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) during the third inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, . Hayes slid past the bag, and was tagged out to end the inning Dodgers Pirates Baseball, Pittsburgh, United States - 08 Jun 2021
Changes Coming to Second, Third Base for Minor League Games This Season
Gerrit and Amy Cole
Who Is Gerrit Cole's Wife? All About Amy Cole
Jeremy Swift, Phil Dunster, Brett Goldstein, Hannah Waddingham, Jason Sudeikis, Juno Temple, Nick Mohammed, and Brendan Hunt pose in the press room during the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
The Cast of 'Ted Lasso': Everything to Know
Superbowl Party Supplies
Everything You Need to Throw the Perfect Super Bowl Party — and It's All on Amazon
Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully in the booth before the game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium on July 30, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.
Vin Scully Remembered By MLB's Dodgers, Giants and More: 'An Honor Just to Know Him'
Alex Rodriguez and Jaclyn Cordeiro
Who Is Alex Rodriguez's Girlfriend? All About Jaclyn Cordeiro
Carlos Correa #1 and hitting coach Alex Cora #26 of the Houston Astros look on from the dugout during Game 3 of the 2017 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Minute Maid Park on Friday, October 27, 2017 in Houston, Texas.
Everything to Know About the Houston Astros' Cheating Scandal of 2017
Nestor Cortes #65 of the New York Yankees pitches during the 92nd MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Yankees Pitcher Nestor Cortes Proposes to Girlfriend After MLB's All-Star Game: '2 of My Dreams Come True'
best streaming services for sports
If You Love Watching Sports, You Should Check Out These Streaming Services
Natalie Portman and her family performs the coin toss before a game between San Diego Wave FC and Angel City FC at Titan Stadium on March 19, 2022 in Fullerton, California
Celebrities Who Own Sports Teams
Little Leaguer Comforts Pitcher Who Hit Him in Head with Ball: 'Just Throw Strikes and Take Deep Breaths'
Little Leaguer Comforts Pitcher Who Hit Him in Head with Ball: 'Just Throw Strikes and Take Deep Breaths'
nfl streaming services
Watch Super Bowl LVII on Any One of These Streaming Services
JID
J.I.D Wants to Turn His Life Into a Movie: 'My Memory Is Damn Near Impeccable'
National League All-Star Juan Soto #22 of the Washington Nationals poses with the 2022 T-Mobile Home Run Derby trophy after winning the event at Dodger Stadium on July 18, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
MLB Player Juan Soto, 23, Becomes Second-Youngest Home Run Derby Winner: 'I'm a Champion'
Adam Housley and Tamera Mowry
Who Is Tamera Mowry's Husband? All About Adam Housley