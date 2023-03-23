Bryan Cranston Hyped For New MLB Season after Major Rule Changes: 'Now It's Even Better'

Bryan Cranston is hyped for the rule changes that Major League Baseball cooked up to make this season "even better."

The Breaking Bad actor stars in the latest video from the league, and says these new rules will have a big impact.

"You want the action to flow, the bat on the ball... This is the game we all want to see," adding: "It's the best game in the world, now it's even better."

The tweaks to MLB rules are the most significant alterations made by the league in decades, with a pitch timer limiting the time before a throw, new restrictions on extreme infield shifts and bigger bases coming to all games starting Opening Day on March 30.

Pitchers will now get 15 seconds with bases empty and 20 seconds with runners on to throw. The hitter gets one timeout per plate appearance and they must be in the batter's box with eight seconds remaining. Meanwhile, the bases are bigger, reducing the distance from home plate to both first and third by three inches, and second base and both first and third by 4.5 inches.

The last change is for shift restrictions — all four infielders must have both feet inside the infield when the pitcher is on rubber. The aim is to increase batting averages and decrease strikeouts.

MLB journalist Anthony Castrovince said the "overarching theme is that these changes are good for the entertainment product — creating more action in a shorter window of time."

MLB executive vice president of baseball operations Morgan Sword said: "I think fans are going to get today's athletes, which are the best that have ever played the game, playing the game with the pace and rhythm that existed in the 1970s and 80s."

That fast-paced era is one Cranston, 67, is familiar with. The Emmy-award-winning actor is a lifelong Los Angeles Dodgers fan and has even thrown out the ceremonial first pitch at Dodgers Stadium.

In a recent appearance on YouTube's Hot Ones, Cranston spoke in-depth about his passion for the sport and, in particular, his memories of listening to Dodgers commentator Vince Scully.

Speaking about the iconic caller who died last year, Cranston said as a child he would listen to Scully to escape his own problems.

"To me, it was a sanctuary... I had a rough childhood, I could always tune out. Put on my transistor, put in my earphones, and listen to him take me away. And at least for those three hours, I felt like I was going to be okay. Everything's safe. Nothing to worry about. And I would just listen," he said.