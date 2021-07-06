Bruce Springsteen's Daughter Jessica Makes Olympic Equestrian Team for First Time

Jessica Springsteen is a lifelong equestrian who has been on horseback for most of her life

Bruce Springsteen's daughter is an Olympian!

On Monday, Jessica Springsteen was named to the U.S. Olympic jumping team, along with her horse Don Juan van de Donkhoeve, the United States Equestrian Federation announced.

Jessica, 29, is one of the top jumpers in the country. She has represented the United States internationally on FEI Nations Cup teams, including the winning teams in both Palm Beach, Fla. and Wellington, Fla., in 2020; Dublin, Ireland in 2014; and at the 2018 FEI Jumping Nations Cup Final in Barcelona, Spain.

The younger Springsteen is a lifelong equestrian who has been on horseback for most of her life.

"I started riding when I was really little. My mom had always wanted to ride so when we moved to New Jersey she started taking lessons," she previously told PEOPLE. "Our home is right across the road from one of the top junior training barns – and I went right into that when I was a teenager."

Jessica added: "I started competing and doing the jumpers, then I turned professional. It all really happened pretty naturally."

She first made a bid for the Olympics while she was in college, calling it "an amazing experience."

"It's so much about timing and having the right horse at the right time, and have everything going well, so it's definitely something that I'm working towards – and will continue working towards until I get there."

