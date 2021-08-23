Bruce Springsteen Sends Congrats to 'Lovely Daughter' Jessica and Her Teammates After Olympics

Jessica Springsteen won silver at the Tokyo Summer Games alongside her teammates, as the three-person U.S. equestrian team placed second in their jumping competition

Bruce Springsteen is one proud father!

Last week, the 71-year-old musician congratulated daughter Jessica and the U.S. equestrian jumping team on their silver medals at the Toyko Summer Olympics during the Aug. 18 broadcast of his From My Home to Yours show on SiriusXM's E Street Radio, the Asbury Park Press reported.

Marking the first time that the singer has publicly spoken about the second-place victory by his daughter, 29, and her team, Springsteen said, per the Asbury Park Press, "I want to congratulate the United States Olympic show jumping team — that's McLain Ward, Laura Kraut and my lovely daughter, Jessica Springsteen — on their silver medal win at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics."

He also thanked Jessica's coach, Nick Skelton. "A special shout-out to my great friend and one of the kings of show jumping, Nick Skelton, for his guidance and inspiration," Springsteen added, the outlet reported. "May all of your days forever be glorious."

Jessica's mother, Patti Scialfa, had previously congratulated Jessica on social media. "BRINGING HOME THE SILVER—🐴 Congratulations to the USA 2020 Equestrian Jumping Team!!🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 What a day…what a ride…" she wrote in an Instagram post. "#nickskelton - Thanks.. you're a dream maker❤️❤️❤️."

Jessica Springsteen Credit: Julian Finney/Getty

The daughter of the "Dancing in the Dark" singer — who was a first-time Olympian — placed second earlier this month at the Games with the three-person U.S. equestrian team in their jumping competition.

They ever-so-narrowly trailed Sweden after tying in the final but then came up a little more than one second short in the jump-off. (Belgium won bronze.)

Jessica has previously fielded questions about her famous parents. "I just try to stay focused on what I'm doing and what I'm here for basically. I've been so grateful that my parents have supported me throughout my career," she told reporters during the Games. "They've been on this journey for me. It's been like a huge dream for them as well. So I'm just really happy that I can make them proud. And I just try to focus on what I'm here to do."

Jessica also said that the Olympics had been a dream for a long time. "I've got my horse [Don Juan van de Donkhoeve] jumping beautifully. I'm thrilled with the way he's jumping," she said.