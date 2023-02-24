Bruce Arians Points to Tom Brady's Personal Life for Bucs' Struggles: He Had 'a Lot of S--- Going On'

Bruce Arians is searching for the real Tom Brady.

During a recent appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, Arians shared his thoughts on why Tampa Bay struggled during the 2022-23 season — and included Brady's personal life as a reason.

Arians, 70, cited the injuries to Tampa Bay players Shaq Barrett and Ryan Jensen as significant setbacks for the team, which he currently works for as a member of the front office.

Additionally, Arians pointed out that Brady, 45, had "a lot of s--- going on" during the season.

"Tom wasn't himself, you know, with all the things that were going on," Arians said, likely referring to Brady's divorce from Gisele Bündchen in October.

Arians, who formerly coached the Buccaneers, continued, "And I got to give him all the credit in the world for battling through what he went through last year for his teammates. I think the world of him but it wasn't the real Tom Brady out there."

Brady announced his official retirement from the NFL on Feb. 1, shortly after the end of the regular season.

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

When the quarterback and Bündchen confirmed their divorce mid-NFL season, Brady opened up about the "painful and difficult" decision.

In a statement on Instagram, he wrote, "In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together."

Brady stated that separating from his wife is, "of course, painful and difficult, like it is for many people who go through the same thing every day around the world."

RELATED VIDEO: Tom Brady Posts 'Love Is Not a Transaction' on First Valentine's Day Since Gisele Bündchen Split

The former NFL star also opened up about how his emotional struggles spilled into football on his Sirius XM show Let's Go! with Tom Brady and Jim Gray.

Brady discussed "giving all you can to the team" while dealing with personal challenges.

"I think there's a lot of professionals in life that go through things that they deal with at work and they deal with at home," he said. "Obviously, the good news is it's a very amicable situation and I'm really focused on two things, taking care of my family and certainly my children, and secondly, doing the best job I can to win football games.

"So, that's what professionals do. You focus at work when it's time to work, and then when you come home you focus on the priorities that are at home. All you can do is the best you could do. That's what I'll just continue to do as long as I'm working and as long as I'm being a dad," Brady added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

He explained that having their divorce "play out in front of a lot of people" presents another level of difficulty, adding: "We all have our unique challenges in life. We're all humans. We do the best we could do."

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers ended their season with eight wins and nine losses, and lost in the first round of the playoffs.