Bruce Arians Points to Tom Brady's Personal Life for Bucs' Struggles: He Had 'a Lot of S--- Going On'

"Tom wasn't himself, you know, with all the things that were going on," Arians said during a recent appearance on The Rich Eisen Show

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 24, 2023 12:36 PM
Bruce Arians; Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Photo: David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images; Alex Slitz/Getty Images

Bruce Arians is searching for the real Tom Brady.

During a recent appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, Arians shared his thoughts on why Tampa Bay struggled during the 2022-23 season — and included Brady's personal life as a reason.

Arians, 70, cited the injuries to Tampa Bay players Shaq Barrett and Ryan Jensen as significant setbacks for the team, which he currently works for as a member of the front office.

Additionally, Arians pointed out that Brady, 45, had "a lot of s--- going on" during the season.

"Tom wasn't himself, you know, with all the things that were going on," Arians said, likely referring to Brady's divorce from Gisele Bündchen in October.

Arians, who formerly coached the Buccaneers, continued, "And I got to give him all the credit in the world for battling through what he went through last year for his teammates. I think the world of him but it wasn't the real Tom Brady out there."

Brady announced his official retirement from the NFL on Feb. 1, shortly after the end of the regular season.

Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers talks with head coach Bruce Arians prior to the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles
Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

When the quarterback and Bündchen confirmed their divorce mid-NFL season, Brady opened up about the "painful and difficult" decision.

In a statement on Instagram, he wrote, "In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together."

Brady stated that separating from his wife is, "of course, painful and difficult, like it is for many people who go through the same thing every day around the world."

RELATED VIDEO: Tom Brady Posts 'Love Is Not a Transaction' on First Valentine's Day Since Gisele Bündchen Split

The former NFL star also opened up about how his emotional struggles spilled into football on his Sirius XM show Let's Go! with Tom Brady and Jim Gray.

Brady discussed "giving all you can to the team" while dealing with personal challenges.

"I think there's a lot of professionals in life that go through things that they deal with at work and they deal with at home," he said. "Obviously, the good news is it's a very amicable situation and I'm really focused on two things, taking care of my family and certainly my children, and secondly, doing the best job I can to win football games.

"So, that's what professionals do. You focus at work when it's time to work, and then when you come home you focus on the priorities that are at home. All you can do is the best you could do. That's what I'll just continue to do as long as I'm working and as long as I'm being a dad," Brady added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

He explained that having their divorce "play out in front of a lot of people" presents another level of difficulty, adding: "We all have our unique challenges in life. We're all humans. We do the best we could do."

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers ended their season with eight wins and nine losses, and lost in the first round of the playoffs.

Related Articles
Tom Brady, Gisele
Tom Brady Posts 'Love Is Not a Transaction' on First Valentine's Day Since Gisele Bündchen Split
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Relationship Timeline
Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers walks through the tunnel prior to an NFL wild card playoff football game against the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2023 in Tampa, Florida.
Tom Brady Lost 15 Lbs. During Tumultuous NFL Season and Divorce from Gisele Bündchen: Report
Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers speaks to the media after losing to the Dallas Cowboys 31-14 in the NFC Wild Card playoff game
Tom Brady Doesn't Talk Future Plans Following Playoff Defeat: 'Not The Way We Wanted to End It'
Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepares for a game against the Arizona Cardinals
Tom Brady Says 'I'm Going to Take My Time' Before Deciding to Retire for Good: 'That's It for Me'
Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers speaks to the media after losing to the Dallas Cowboys 31-14 in the NFC Wild Card playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2023 in Tampa, Florida.
Tom Brady Says He's 'Catching Up' on Life After the 'Emotional Loss' That Ended His Season
Tom Brady Carries Louis Vuitton Bag from Collection Modeled by Gisele Bundchen
Tom Brady Carries Louis Vuitton Bag from Campaign Starring Gisele Bündchen Ahead of Season-Ending Loss
Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts after a turnover on downs during the 3rd quarter of the game against the Arizona Cardinals
Tom Brady on 'Overcoming Obstacles' This Season amid Gisele Bündchen Divorce: 'Focus On What Your Job Is'
Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers walks through the tunnel prior to an NFL wild card playoff football game
Julian Edelman Says Tom Brady Unlikely to Return to Buccaneers, Going to Go Where He Can 'Win'
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) takes his helmet off and looks towards the sidelines during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers-New Orleans Saints regular season game on September 18, 2022 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA.
Tom Brady Has 'Zero' Regrets About NFL Return Despite the Buccaneers' Lackluster Season Thus Far
tom brady son
Tom Brady Shares Sweet Poolside Photos with Son Ben After Christmas Celebrations: 'Love This Boy'
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) leaves the field looking disappointed after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA on October 16, 2022.
Tom Brady Addresses His Difficult Week in First Press Conference Post-Divorce
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks into the stands before the regular season game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 27, 2022 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.
Tom Brady Admits Gisele Bündchen Marriage Struggles Spilled into Football in First Interview Since Divorce
MUNICH, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 13: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers takes to the field prior to kick off of the NFL match between Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allianz Arena on November 13, 2022 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images)
Tom Brady Back to Business Recapping Game on Radio Show as Gisele Bündchen Is Spotted in Costa Rica
tom-brady-gisele-bundchen
A Timeline of Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Marital Struggles Before Their Divorce
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Mark LoMoglio/AP/Shutterstock (13611332ag) Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady reaches back to pass during the first half of an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in Tampa, Fla Rams Buccaneers Football, Tampa, United States - 06 Nov 2022
Tom Brady Leads Tampa Bay to Narrow Victory in First Game Following Divorce from Gisele Bündchen