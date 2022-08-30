Former Buccaneers Coach Bruce Arians Says His Secret Health Battle Changed His Life: 'My Real Scare'

Arians is hoping to inspire others to monitor their cholesterol levels after he faced challenges with his heart health

By
Jason Duaine Hahn
Screen Shot 2021-10-04 at 3.03.09 PM
Jason Duaine Hahn

Jason Hahn is a Human Interest and Sports Reporter for PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE's Los Angeles Bureau as a writer and reporter since 2017 and has interviewed the likes of Kobe Bryant, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Tom Brady. He has a B.A. in English from the University of California, Berkeley, and a Master's degree in Journalism from Columbia University. He previously worked for Complex Magazine in New York City.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 30, 2022 08:30 AM
Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Bruce Arians Opens Up About Health Battle
Photo: Novartis

After a game against the Minnesota Vikings in November 2016, then Arizona Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians spent the night in a hospital.

Arians, 64 at the time, experienced chest pain and discomfort during the medical episode but recovered and returned to the team a short time later.

While Arians — who later joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and led them to a Super Bowl win in 2021 — hasn't spoken much about that night, he now says it impacted his personal life and professional career and, ultimately, changed his life for the better.

"That was when I got my real scare," Arians, now 69, tells PEOPLE of the emergency six years ago. "We played the Vikings on a Sunday, and the game didn't go that well; there was a lot of stress involved."

"Later that night, I had to wake [my wife Christine] up," he recalls. "I had chest pains, and pains in my arm, and I said, 'Look, we got to go to the hospital and get just checked out… It was pretty scary."

The father of two says it was during the hospitalization that doctors told him his cholesterol levels were high and had likely led to the pains he encountered after the game.

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Bruce Arians Opens Up About Health Battle
Novartis

While people need cholesterol to build cells within their body, having too much of it makes it difficult for blood to flow through vessels, increasing the risk of a heart attack or disease, according to Mayo Clinic. Too much bad cholesterol also boosts the odds of stroke, which kill at least one American every 3.5 minutes, per the Centers for Disease Control.

During his hospital stay, Arians' doctors told him he needed to make lifestyle changes, such as upping the amount of exercise he gets every week and eating healthier.

He says he took the advice seriously and increased his cardiovascular exercise. Arians also started cutting back on his salt intake and eating smaller portions for meals. He briefly tried going vegan but admitted that it didn't last very long. "I found out I couldn't eat just rice and noodles," he says, laughing.

While he hasn't publicly addressed his health concerns until now, Arians, who is also on medication to manage his cholesterol, says he was inspired to with September being National Cholesterol Education Month.

He is also partnering with pharmaceutical company Novartis for their Coaching Cholesterol campaign that encourages others to get their cholesterol levels checked.

"I'm trying to help out and do everything I can to make men and women aware of getting checked, getting their blood test," he tells PEOPLE.

He adds: "I say, get a scorecard, go to your doctor, get a game plan on how you will attack it."

RELATED VIDEO: Tom Brady Reveals the 'Hardest Thing' About Parenting with Wife Gisele Bündchen

"It's just a matter of teaming up with your doctor," he adds. "It's a silent assassin. It will sneak up on you and get you if you don't watch out."

After the 2016 hospitalization, Arians says he also made changes to mitigate his stress and began delegating more tasks to his coaching staff to use more of their ideas and "not try to do it all myself."

He says it was a change he carried with him when he joined the Buccaneers in 2019 and up until his retirement from coaching in 2021.

Arians is now a senior football consultant for the team and says he is looking forward to the upcoming season, especially after quarterback Tom Brady reconsidered his retirement earlier this year and decided to keep playing.

"It feels great to have Tom back in the building. That's for sure," he says. "And we've got a really, really good football team. Hopefully, we don't have the injuries. We've had some that we had last year, but I think this football team has got a chance to win the division — and win it all."

Related Articles
Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tom Brady Says 'There's a Lot of S--- Going On' When Pressed About 11-Day Absence from Buccaneers
Tom Brady, Clyde Christensen
Tom Brady Taking Leave from Buccaneers for 'Personal Issue,' Coach Says: 'Something He Needs to Handle'
Stephen Ross, tom brady
NFL Suspends Miami Dolphins Owner for Violating League Rules to Talk to Tom Brady and Sean Payton
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen
Gisele Bündchen Posts Sweet 45th Birthday Tribute to Husband Tom Brady: 'You Are So Loved'
Tom Brady
Tom Brady Says Winning Another Super Bowl Would Be the 'Greatest Way to End' Career
Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek attend the 2021 ESPY Awards at Rooftop At Pier 17 on July 10, 2021 in New York City
Camille Kostek Doesn't Believe Rob Gronkowski Will Stay Retired from NFL: 'He'll Come Back'
Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9.
Rob Gronkowski, 4-Time Super Bowl Champion, Retires from NFL for Second Time: 'Gave It Everything'
Todd Bowles
Todd Bowles to Replace Bruce Arians as Buccaneers Head Coach, Tom Brady Pays Tribute to Former Leader
Tom Brady
Tom Brady Fully Vaccinated, Coach Bruce Arians Says as Bucs Reach '100 Percent' Vaccination Rate
Tom Brady, Clyde Christensen
Buccaneers Coach Says Tom Brady Is Returning with a Plan for Team to Win Super Bowl in 2023
Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks to pass during the third quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Raymond James Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Tampa, Florida.
Tom Brady Says 'Bitter Ending' to Last NFL Season Sparked His Retirement Reversal
Tom Brady
Tom Brady's Ex Bridget Moynahan and Other Celebs React to His Un-Retirement: 'The GOAT Is Back'
Antonio Brown, Tom Brady
Tom Brady Asks for Compassion, Empathy for Antonio Brown After Football Player Cut by Bucs
Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up prior to the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on January 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Buccaneers Officially Terminate Antonio Brown's Contract, Say He Was Cleared Despite Injury Claims
Antonio Brown Critcizes Bruce Arians, Questions Tom Brady Friendship
Antonio Brown Questions Tom Brady's Friendship After Being Released from Buccaneers
Antonio Brown
Antonio Brown Says He 'Relented to Pressure' from Coach to Play Injured Leading to Mid-Game Outburst