Brown University's Olivia Pichardo Becomes the First Female Division I Baseball Player

"It's kind of crazy to know that I'm living out my dream right now," the 18-year-old from Queens, N.Y. said of her accomplishment

By
Shafiq Najib
Full Rights
Shafiq Najib

Shafiq Najib is a Writer & Reporter at PEOPLE. He has over 5 years of experience reporting and writing for various local and national outlets spanning multiple news genres, including Royals, Entertainment, Crime, and Politics.

Originally from Malaysia, Shafiq started his career in journalism in London, gaining his first newsroom experience at CNN International before landing a gig as a London-based reporter for Us Weekly. Prior to joining PEOPLE, he also worked as a digital reporter and writer at RadarOnline and Sinclair Broadcast Group.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 22, 2022 05:36 PM
Olivia Pichardo from Brown University Makes History as First Female to Join Division I Baseball Team
Photo: Brown University Baseball/instagram

Brown University's Olivia Pichardo is making history as the first woman to make an NCAA Division I baseball team, the school announced Monday.

The 18-year-old freshman from Queens, N.Y. said in a statement Monday that she was elated. "It was definitely a surreal moment for me because it's something that I've wanted since eighth grade."

"It's kind of crazy to know that I'm living out my dream right now and my ideal college experience that I've always wanted, so that's really cool," she added.

Pichardo, who has played baseball intensively since age 5, went to the team's tryouts and took part in a weeks-long strenuous assessment process that included practice sessions with current players. She was then named to the team's roster, with the season starting in Feb. 2023.

Olivia Pichardo from Brown University Makes History as First Female to Join Division I Baseball Team
Brown University Baseball/instagram

"It's a workout common for baseball and allows us to evaluate athleticism and arm strength, as well as both offensive and defensive skills," Brown University Baseball Head Coach Grant Achilles explained. "Olivia put together the most complete walk-on tryout I have seen from a player since becoming a head coach."

Her interest in the sport started in kindergarten, and Pichardo first showcased her talent in the Forest Hills Little League in Queens. She went on to play travel baseball on Long Island and on Garden School's varsity high school baseball team.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Pichardo continued to shine after making the USA Baseball Women's National Team as a right-handed pitcher and outfielder, playing in the Summer 2022 Friendship Series against Team Canada in Ontario, helping Team USA win the five-game series.

When Achilles announced Pichardo will be joining the team officially for the 2023 spring season, she was celebrated with applause from her other male teammates.

According to Baseball for All, a nonprofit that advocates gender equity in baseball, nearly 20 women have made collegiate baseball rosters with 8 of them scheduled to play for the upcoming season but Pichardo is the first to make the NCAA Division I level.

RELATED VIDEO: Joe Biden Calls U.S. Men's Soccer Team to Wish Them Luck Ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup

"I'm just really glad that we're having more and more female baseball players at the collegiate level, and no matter what division, it's just really good to see this progression," Pichardo said. "It's really paving the way for other girls in the next generation to also have these goals that they want to achieve and dream big and know that they can do it."

Related Articles
ed Lasso Shares Messages of Support for USMNT on Hometown Billboards Across Country
Ted Lasso Supports the U.S. Men's Soccer Team with Messages on Billboards in Their Hometowns
USA's Sunisa Lee poses with her bronze medal during the podium ceremony of the artistic gymnastics women's uneven bars of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo on August 1, 2021.
Suni Lee Plans to Leave College Gymnastics After This Year: 'I Have My Sights Set' on 2024 Olympics
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 19: U.S. President Joe Biden answers questions during a news conference in the East Room of the White House on January 19, 2022 in Washington, DC. With his approval rating hovering around 42-percent, Biden is approaching the end of his first year in the Oval Office with inflation rising, COVID-19 surging and his legislative agenda stalled on Capitol Hill. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Joe Biden Calls U.S. Men's Soccer Team to Wish Them Luck Ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup
Neco Williams of Wales is tackled by Tyler Adams of United States during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between USA and Wales at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on November 21, 2022 in Doha, Qatar.
U.S. Men Tie Wales 1-1 in Their First World Cup Match Since 2014
Bella Rasmussen, Laguna Beach High School Teen Makes History as First Girl in Calif. to Score 2 Touchdowns in High School Football Game
High School Football Player Makes History as First Girl in California to Score 2 Touchdowns in Game
Manny Machado #13 of the San Diego Padres is seen with his wife, Yainee Alonso during the MLB All-Star Red Carpet Show at Downtown Colorado on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 in Denver, Colorado
Who Is Manny Machado's Wife? All About Yainee Alonso
Bryce Harper and Kayla Varner
Who Is Bryce Harper's Wife? All About Kayla Harper
Head coach Kim Mulkey of the Baylor Bears reacts after a foul call against the Bears during the first half against the Kansas State Wildcats on February 13, 2019 at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas.
Brittney Griner's Former Coach Refuses to Comment on WNBA Star's Detainment in Russia
Tiffany Jackson-Jones #33 of the Los Angeles Sparks during practice at Williams Arena during the WNBA Finals on October 3, 2017 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Texas Longhorns Basketball Legend Tiffany Jackson Dead at 37 from Breast Cancer: 'She Was Beloved'
WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 19 : LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers handles the ball against the Washington Wizards on November 19, 2003 at the MCI Center in Washington DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images); PHOENIX, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 11: Bronny James #0 of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers handles the ball during the Hoophall West tournament against the Perry Pumas at Footprint Center on December 11, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Second-Generation Ballers: Rising NBA Stars Whose Parents Were Also Players 
Gerrit and Amy Cole
Who Is Gerrit Cole's Wife? All About Amy Cole
Aaron Judge and Samantha Bracksieck attend The LegaCCy Gala at The Shed on September 16, 2019 in New York City
Who Is Aaron Judge's Wife? All About Samantha Bracksieck
Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens
Who Is Simone Biles' Fiancé? All About Jonathan Owens
Head coach Ime Udoka of the Boston Celtics looks on during the second quarter against the Golden State Warriors in Game One of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center on June 02, 2022 in San Francisco, California.
Celtics Players Learned of Ime Udoka's Suspension on Twitter, Say 'It's Been Hell for Us'
TJ Watt and his girlfriend Dani Rhodes pose for Photographs on the Red Carpet at NFL Honors during Super Bowl LII week on February 3, 2018, at Northrop at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, MN
Who Is TJ Watt's Wife? All About Dani Rhodes
'ja Wilson #22 of the Las Vegas Aces poses for a portrait during 2021 WNBA Media Day at the Michelob Ultra Arena on May 2, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
A'ja Wilson Wins WNBA Defensive Player Award, Says Players Will Become 'Household Names'