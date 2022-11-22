Brown University's Olivia Pichardo Becomes the First Female Division I Baseball Player

Brown University's Olivia Pichardo is making history as the first woman to make an NCAA Division I baseball team, the school announced Monday.

The 18-year-old freshman from Queens, N.Y. said in a statement Monday that she was elated. "It was definitely a surreal moment for me because it's something that I've wanted since eighth grade."

"It's kind of crazy to know that I'm living out my dream right now and my ideal college experience that I've always wanted, so that's really cool," she added.

Pichardo, who has played baseball intensively since age 5, went to the team's tryouts and took part in a weeks-long strenuous assessment process that included practice sessions with current players. She was then named to the team's roster, with the season starting in Feb. 2023.

"It's a workout common for baseball and allows us to evaluate athleticism and arm strength, as well as both offensive and defensive skills," Brown University Baseball Head Coach Grant Achilles explained. "Olivia put together the most complete walk-on tryout I have seen from a player since becoming a head coach."

Her interest in the sport started in kindergarten, and Pichardo first showcased her talent in the Forest Hills Little League in Queens. She went on to play travel baseball on Long Island and on Garden School's varsity high school baseball team.

Pichardo continued to shine after making the USA Baseball Women's National Team as a right-handed pitcher and outfielder, playing in the Summer 2022 Friendship Series against Team Canada in Ontario, helping Team USA win the five-game series.

When Achilles announced Pichardo will be joining the team officially for the 2023 spring season, she was celebrated with applause from her other male teammates.

According to Baseball for All, a nonprofit that advocates gender equity in baseball, nearly 20 women have made collegiate baseball rosters with 8 of them scheduled to play for the upcoming season but Pichardo is the first to make the NCAA Division I level.

"I'm just really glad that we're having more and more female baseball players at the collegiate level, and no matter what division, it's just really good to see this progression," Pichardo said. "It's really paving the way for other girls in the next generation to also have these goals that they want to achieve and dream big and know that they can do it."