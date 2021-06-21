Brothers Say They've Set the Record for Longest Highline Walk in Yosemite National Park

Moises and Daniel Monterrubio, brothers who live in San Francisco, claim that they've set the record for the longest highline ever walked in California's Yosemite National Park, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

The Monterrubios walked the line - which ran 2,800-feet from Yosemite's Taft Point west across gulleys that reach 1,600-feet-deep - several times starting on June 10 after stringing it with the help of friends across several days.

According to the Chronicle, highlining features a narrow strip of nylon webbing strung between two anchor points. Daredevils then carefully walk from one end to the other with a safety harness linked to a ring secured around the line so that if one were to fall, they'd remain attached. Still, the outlet noted, pulling oneself back up to the line from a slip is challenging and often done while hanging upside down.

Both Moises, 26, and Daniel, 23, are in training to be rope access technicians. The brothers are "pretty new" to the sport, Moises said, but still "passionate and invested."

Prior to the Yosemite feat - for which they received permission from national park staff - the pair said they walked lines in Utah and Mexico.

The brothers each crossed the Yosemite line with several falls, before Moises ultimately was able to cross it without slipping. It took him 37 minutes, the Chronicle reported. Eugen Cepoi, a highliner and Moises' mentor, also accomplished the walk.

Moises and Daniel said that they've also set the record for longest highline ever walked in California. They said the previous record was 954-foot walk.