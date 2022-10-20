Entertainment Sports 2 Brothers Make MLB History Playing Against Each Other in NLCS Game 2 "He pitched his butt off," San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola said of his older brother Aaron, pitcher for the Philadelphia Phillies, after facing off in NLCS Game 2 By Tracey Harrington McCoy Tracey Harrington McCoy Instagram Twitter Tracey Harrington McCoy is a news writer at PEOPLE Digital. Prior to her role at PEOPLE, Tracey oversaw Justin Timberlake's online properties as VP of Content at Tennman Digital, was Exec Editor of Glam Media/Glam.com, wrote and edited Aol/HuffPo celebrity site PopEater!, and managed the AOL Homepage as Sr Editor. She was also a contributing writer to multiple publications including Newsweek, Forbes, Parents Magazine, HelloGiggles, The Girlfriend, and Yahoo. People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 20, 2022 09:20 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Austin and Aaron Nola. Photo: Matt Thomas/San Diego Padres/Getty It was quite a showdown at Wednesday night's Game 2 of the National League Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and Philadelphia Phillies. Aaron and Austin Nola, brothers who play on different MLB teams, made history as the first pair of siblings to face off in a pitcher-batter matchup in a postseason game. Aaron is a pitcher for the Phillies and Austin plays catcher for the Padres. The two have a long-standing rivalry, and this battle was no different. Though they've played each other previously in MLB games, this was the first time it happened in the postseason. MLB Legend Randy Johnson Is Now Living a Second Career as NFL and Wildlife Photographer Aaron and Austin's first matchup in Wednesday's game was in the bottom of the second inning. Aaron, 29, won the first meeting of the pair when Austin, 32, grounded out. Right after Austin grounded out, Fox Sports interviewed the brother's parents. Their dad A.J. kept it short and simple: "Aaron got him the first at-bat." The tides changed when they met again in the fifth inning, as Austin hit an RBI single against his little brother. The two didn't meet again after Aaron left the game for a relief pitcher. The Padres — and big brother Austin — eventually won the game 8-5. RELATED VIDEO: Francisco Lindor's Daughter, 21 Months, Interrupts MLB Conference to Ask for the Manager "He pitched his butt off. I thought he did an excellent job," Austin said after the game. "We just put together good at-bats on him. That's what you've got to do with him." Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Aaron added: "It's pretty neat. We're going to enjoy this moment and soak it in because we don't know when it'll ever happen again."