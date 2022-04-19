Brother of Boston Marathon Bombing Victim Completes Boston Marathon: 'You've Got to Keep Fighting'
One participant in the 2022 Boston Marathon had a deeply personal reason for finishing the race.
Henry Richard ran the 26.2-mile course on Monday in memory of his brother late Martin, according to CBS Boston. Now 20, Henry was not even a teen in 2013 when the Boston Marathon bombing killed three people and injured more than 250 others (with at least 17 of the surviving victims losing their limbs in the terrorist attack).
The bombing was carried out by Dzhokhar Tsarnaev and his late brother Tamerlan Tsarnaev, who used two household pressure cookers packed with an explosive substance to harm participants.
CBS Boston shared emotional video footage of Henry's parents and sister Jane hugging him as he reached the finish line at the marathon.
"It meant the world to me that they were here waiting," said Henry, per CBS Boston.
Competing in the marathon with Team MR8 allowed Henry to raise money for the Martin Richard Foundation, a charitable organization created in memory of his brother.
CBS Boston added that the 2014 Boston Marathon winner, Meb Keflezighi, presented Henry with his medal.
Henry plans on running the marathon again in the future.
"I love this city and I couldn't be more grateful to them and everything they've done for me," Henry added per the news outlet.
"No matter what happens, you've got to keep fighting, you'll get to where you want to go."