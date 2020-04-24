Older Brother of Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott Dies at 31: 'Great Guy, Humble and Athletic'

Image zoom Kevork Djansezian/Getty

Jace Prescott, the older brother of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, died Thursday, the team announced. He was 31.

"It is with great sadness and support that we share the news of the passing of Jace Prescott today," the Cowboys shared in a statement shortly after making their first-round pick in the virtual NFL Draft.

No information about Jace's cause of death or where he died was immediately reported.

Jace played offensive line for three seasons at Northwestern State University in Louisiana, according to the team's statement.

Greg Burke, the director of athletics at Northwestern State University, remembered Jace as a "great guy, humble and athletic yet a brute."

"Remember at Texas State, after they kicked a FG in OT, we ran the ball six straight times behind Jace and our OT Booker to win the game," Burke recalled.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones offered his condolences during a virtual press conference late Thursday night.

"We are so saddened that Dak has lost his brother," he began. "We want him to help him get through this time. Whatever we can do to help him get through this tough time."

He continued, "When you're young — and Dak is young — death is really hard to understand to think about or live with. I have a particular sensitivity to players when they have a tragedy."

Dak experienced another devastating loss in 2013 when his mother, Peggy Prescott, died of colon cancer.

During his sophomore year of college at Mississippi State University, Dak left school in the middle of the football season to care for Peggy.

"However, Dak continues to be fueled by the inspiration and the memory of his mom," the team shared.