Brooks Koepka Wins The Match 5 Against Bryson DeChambeau

A total of $3 million was donated to charity in Black Friday's The Match 5, in which Brooks Koepka won 4-and-3 against Bryson DeChambeau

The feuding golfers played 12 holes on Black Friday at Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas, where Koepka, 31, won 4-and-3 after DeChambeau, 28, conceded at the 9th hole without winning a single hole. They continued to play through the final challenge holes.

With plenty of side bets going on in Friday's match, a total of $3 million was raised for charity and more than 7 million meals were donated to Feeding America, according to Sports Illustrated.

The latest in the charity tournament series comes after DeChambeau teamed up with Aaron Rodgers in July at Moonlight Basin in Big Sky, Montana, where they triumphed 3-and-2 over Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady.

Koepka and DeChambeau were the first golfers to play one-on-one for The Match. The highly-anticipated pairing was the culmination of their ongoing feud, which Koepka said is "good for the game," ESPN reported.

Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau Credit: David Becker/Getty

"The fact that golf's on pretty much every news outlet for about two weeks pretty consistently, I think that's a good thing," he said in June.

"It's growing the game," Koepka added. "The younger generation — I get the traditionalists who don't agree with it. I understand that, but I think to grow the game you've got to reach out to the younger generation, and I don't want to say that's what this is, but it's reaching out to a whole bunch of people. It's getting golf in front of people. I think it's good for the game."

Their rivalry hit social media in May after cameras caught Koepka's annoyed reaction to DeChambeau appearing behind him during an interview.

Koepka revealed how the feud began in July, recounting the PGA Tour in 2019, when he complained about DeChambeau playing slowly, going so far as to call it "embarrassing," according to Golf.com. DeChambeau later confronted Koepka's caddie, Ricky Elliott.