“I didn't putt well,” Brooks Koepka said before swearing as his opponent Bryson DeChambeau walked by

Golfer Brooks Koepka Rolls His Eyes, Gets Annoyed at Bryson DeChambeau in Leaked Video

Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau's relationship continues to be tense.

The golfers both competed during the PGA Championship over the weekend, with Koepka, 31, finishing the tournament with a 284 and DeChambeau, 27, ending with a 291.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In leaked footage from a postround interview with Koepka for the Golf Channel, the golfer expressed annoyance at DeChambeau, who at one point appeared in the background of the interview.

Before the interview began, Koepka looked off to his right and made an exaggerated eye roll.

"I didn't putt well, but I don't think any of the guys were going to putt well with this wind," Koepka, who finished the tournament second behind Phil Mickelson, said. "It's very tough. I don't know what the other guys have said, I just found it difficult to read sometimes."

Then, DeChambeau walked behind Koepka while he was answering questions about his performance.

Koepka paused and closed his eyes before telling the Golf Channel, "I lost my train of thought."

"Hearing that bulls–t. F---ing christ," he added, although it's unclear if DeChambeau said something as he walked by Koepka.

DeChambeau reacted to the moment on social media, commenting on the video reposted by @golfersdoingthings. "You know you can fix spike marks now," wrote DeChambeau, referencing the metal spikes he wears on his golf shoes that could be heard as he walked in the video.

Spokespersons for the Golf Channel, Koepka, and DeChambeau did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment on the clip.

The interaction was likely not a surprise to golf fans, as DeChambeau and Koepka have long been rivals.

Last year, the two got into it on social media after DeChambeau made fun of Koepka's body during a Twitch stream.

"Yeah, I weigh more than him right now. Considerably more," DeChambeau said, according to Golf Digest. "Did you see the [ESPN] Body Issue? He didn't have any abs. I have abs."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Koepka shot back on Twitter flashing four of his major championship trophies.

"You were right @b_dechambeau I am 2 short of a 6 pack!" he wrote.

Koepka has also criticized DeChambeau, along with other players, for slow play, according to ESPN.