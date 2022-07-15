Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims got married in June 2022 after five years of dating

Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims attend the ESPN's The ESPYS Official Pre-Party at Hotel Figueroa on July 09, 2019 in Los Angeles, California

Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims attend the ESPN's The ESPYS Official Pre-Party at Hotel Figueroa on July 09, 2019 in Los Angeles, California

Brooks Koepka has been just as successful in love as he has been on the golf course. The PGA winner began dating actress, model and philanthropist Jena Sims in 2017, and the couple recently tied the knot in June 2022.

Though they met at the 2015 Masters, Sims told Golf Digest that they don't spend much time chatting about Koepka's job. "We almost never talk about golf. He'll talk about it for a little bit, and he'll stop himself and say, 'Okay, I'm done now.' And that'll be the end of it."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

However, the former Miss Teen USA does frequent most of her husband's golf tournaments. "I love being able to support Brooks and watch him because he's so talented," she said. "He'll say to me all the time: 'It must be so boring walking around in the crowd watching me play.' And I'm like, no way. I actually really enjoy it."

The Sharknado actress also added, "I think it's hilarious to be standing in the galleries watching Brooks and hearing what people say about him."

From their first interaction on the golf course to their beach wedding, here's everything to know about Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims' relationship timeline.

April 2015: Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims meet at the Masters

"We met at the 2015 Masters," Sims told Golf Digest in 2018. "We were on Hole 7, which I don't even remember, but he's like, 'Oh, I remember what you were wearing, where we were standing, everything.' It was cool. … We were just friends at that point."

June 2017: Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims go public with their relationship at the U.S. Open

Brooks Koepka of the United States poses with the winner's trophy with Jena Sims after his victory at the 2017 U.S. Open at Erin Hills on June 18, 2017 in Hartford, Wisconsin Credit: Richard Heathcote/Getty

Sims and Koepka went public with their relationship at the U.S. Open in 2017, but an uncomfortable moment soured the big reveal. Announcer Joe Buck mistakenly identified Sims as Koepka's ex-girlfriend Becky Edwards on TV.

"My phone LIT up," Sims recalled to Golf Digest. "It was half like, 'Congratulations to Brooks!' And the other half were, 'Did you hear what happened?' And I was like, of course I did. It was immediate. I was like, 'It's okay,' life continues. We're just fine. It was an honest mistake."

To forget about the mishap and celebrate Koepka's big win, the pair hopped on a plane to Las Vegas. "For five days, we kinda escaped it. We were in our own little world in Vegas celebrating. So we didn't really have to experience what the media blew it up to be," she continued. "We were by the pool and the casino just hanging out, no worries about that at all. And Brooks ended up meeting Joe Buck. They're totally cool."

June 21, 2017: Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims go Instagram official

It was on that trip to Vegas that Sims made their relationship Instagram official by posting a photo with Koepka and a bunch of their friends partying. The two looked cozy in the photo, making it clear that they were together.

July 12, 2017: Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims make their first red carpet appearance together

BROOKS KOEPKA, JENA SIMS Credit: Image Group LA/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty

Koepka and Sims made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2017 ESPY Awards. Sims wore a sparkling skintight magenta gown, while Koepka looked sharp in a blue-and-black suit.

June 17, 2018: Jena Sims celebrates Brooks Koepka's U.S. Open win with his family

Brooks Koepka of the United States holds the trophy with his father Bob Koepka on Father's Day with his girlfriend Jena Sims and his mother Denise Jakows after his one shot victory during the final round of the 2018 US Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 17, 2018 in Southampton, New York Credit: David Cannon/Getty

Sims proved she was getting close with Koepka's family when they all posed with him for a photo following his U.S. Open win in 2018. A day later, she took to Instagram to show her support. "So much gratitude, so deserved. Back to back baby! Congratulations Brooks and Rick!" she wrote, referring to Koepka's longtime caddy, Ricky Elliott.

July 2019: Jena Sims and Brooks Koepka attend the ESPY Awards

Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims attend The 2019 ESPYs at Microsoft Theater on July 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California Credit: Phillip Faraone/FilmMagic

The couple attended the ESPY Awards again in 2019. That evening, Koepka took home the award for Best Male Golfer and was also nominated for Male Athlete of the Year alongside Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Red Sox right fielder Mookie Betts.

May 2020: Jena Sims and Brooks Koepka celebrate three years together

Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims Credit: Jena Sims Instagram

Sims and Koepka celebrated three years of dating in May 2020. The model shared a sweet batch of photos on Instagram for the occasion, including snaps from their world travels and tender moments. "Celebrating 3 years (and some change)," she captioned the post.

February 6, 2021: Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims appear in a Super Bowl ad together

The duo were featured in a Super Bowl commercial for Michelob Ultra directed by the legendary Spike Lee in 2021. "Thank you @michelobultra for including a little slice of our life in your Super Bowl commercial," wrote Sims on Instagram. "Spike Lee was a dream to work with... and I guess you too, @bkoepka."

March 3, 2021: Brooks Koepka proposes to Jena Sims

The longtime couple got engaged on March 3, 2021, in Jupiter, Florida. Sims shared photos from the intimate moment on her Instagram a month later on April Fools' Day, writing, "Forever is no joke."

The next day, she shared a few more details on her Instagram Story. "I was surprised," she said. "I knew it was coming, just not on that day at that exact moment."

July 24, 2021: Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims stun at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue launch party

Brooks Koepka (L) and Jena Sims attend the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit celebration of the launch of the 2021 Issue on July 24, 2021 in Hollywood, Florida Credit: Rodrigo Varela/Getty

Sims brought Koepka along to the SI Swimsuit Issue launch party in 2021. "Didn't take much convincing to get @bkoepka to come to @si_swimsuit launch with me," she teased on Instagram. Though Sims hadn't been featured in the issue at the time, she posted a TikTok video auditioning to be included in 2022.

"I am a firm believer in going after what you want — in fact I slid into my now husband's DMs," she said. "That's why I'm submitting for my dream job of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie. Helping people and spreading joy really is my passion and I know that together we can create even more positive impact on the world."

September 3, 2021: Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims celebrate six months of engagement

The actress expressed her gratitude for Koepka on the six-month anniversary of their engagement. "Engaged a whole 6 months today," she wrote on Instagram. "You don't need someone to complete you, only to accept you completely."

September 26, 2021: Jena Sims supports Brooks Koepka at the Ryder Cup

Brooks Koepka of team United States celebrates with wife Jena Sims after winning his match on the 17th green during Sunday Singles Matches of the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits on September 26, 2021 in Kohler, Wisconsin. Credit: Andrew Redington/Getty

Sims showed her support for Koepka at the 2021 Ryder Cup by sporting a matching outfit and cheering for him on the sidelines — and sneaking in a few kisses between drives.

She captioned a photo of them kissing on the course, "Ryder Die."

April 1, 2022: Jena Sims tricks fans into thinking she and Brooks Koepka were already married

As an April Fool's Day prank, Sims posted a photo of her wearing a wedding dress on Instagram with the caption, "We eloped," before adding, "April Fools! Wouldn't do that to ya." The post turned out to be a promotion for Intermix's bridal capsule collection.

April 2022: Jena Sims steps in as Brooks Koepka's caddy

Brooks Koepka of the United States and Jena Sims during the Par Three Contest prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 06, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia Credit: David Cannon/Getty

Sims stepped into the role of Koepka's caddy for the Par 3 Contest ahead of the 2022 Masters in Augusta, Georgia. It's a long-standing tradition for spouses, partners and children of golfers to take on the responsibility for the fun event.

April 2022: Jena Sims enjoys a bachelorette weekend with friends

The model jetted off to the Hyatt Regency Aruba Resort Spa and Casino in April for an unforgettable "last sail before the veil" weekend, complete with over-the-top outfits and plenty of girl time.

"Jean's last Single Flamingle is well underway," wrote Sims alongside a carousel of photos on Instagram. "My girls surprised me and all wore my @stevemadden shoe. My heart and my champagne glass overfloweth."

May 26, 2022: Jena Sims honors her five-year dating anniversary with Brooks Koepka

Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims Credit: Jena Sims Instagram

Just days before their wedding, Sims and Koepka marked five years together as a couple. "Year five anniversary. Wood. Love you @bkoepka last time celebrating this date as a couple," wrote Sims beside several sweet photos from their time together.

May 26, 2022: Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims sit courtside in Miami

Sims and Koepka enjoyed a date night at Game 5 of the Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat NBA Eastern Conference Finals in Miami. Koepka shared a courtside photo with his fiancée, writing, "She's WIFE HOT."

June 1, 2022: Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims kick off their wedding weekend

The couple kicked off their wedding weekend in Turks and Caicos by hosting a luxurious welcome dinner for some of their guests on June 1, 2022. "We hosted a small welcome dinner on Wednesday for family, bridal party, and friends who are like family. It was magic," wrote Sims on Instagram, alongside photos of their loved ones and a gorgeous white floral tablescape.

The following day, the couple invited their guests to a stunning white party on the beach, complete with picnic tables and branded coconuts. Sims wore a dazzling gold corseted gown and called the event "everything my Pinterest board dreamed of and then some."

June 4, 2022: Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims get married

Koepka and Sims tied the knot on June 4, 2022, in Turks and Caicos. Sims wore a sparkling, jewel-encrusted white gown with a high slit and a flowing train, and later changed into a short feathered number perfect for dancing.