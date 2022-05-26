Golfer Brooks Koepka Calls Fiancée Jena Sims 'Wife Hot' in Cute Couple Photo from NBA Game

The couple is set to tie the knot after getting engaged in April 2021

As pro golfer Brooks Koepka and actress Jena Sims make preparations for their upcoming wedding, the two lovebirds are celebrating each other on social media.

The couple attended Game 5 of the Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat NBA Eastern Conference Finals in Miami this week, posing for a picture together courtside.

In one image, the beaming couple stand side-by-side at FTX arena, with both clad in white pants. Sims paired hers with a beaded wraparound butterfly crop top, while Koepka wore a short sleeve buttondown with vertical stripes and a print.

"She's WIFE HOT," Koepka wrote in his Instagram post's caption.

In her own pictures from the night out, Sims and Koepka cuddled up in their front-row seats to the Celtics' win, all while celebrating their fifth anniversary. "Love you @bkoepka last time celebrating this date as a couple," Sims wrote in the caption of her Instagram carousel.

Koepka, 32, proposed to Sims — an actress and founder of Pageant of Hope, an organization serving girls with special needs and challenges — in April 2021, PEOPLE previously reported. The pair started dating in 2017.

"I was surprised. I knew it was coming, just not on that day at that exact moment," Sims, 33, said in an Instagram Story at the time of the proposal.

While details of the couple's wedding have been kept private, Sims had her bachelorette getaway in Aruba in late April, which she raved about on social media.

"I'm still speechless over my Bachelorette Party. 🦩 I cried so many happy tears seeing my friends from different phases of my life (childhood, college, pageants, Los Angeles, and now Jupiter) bonding and forming relationships. 🥲 I felt so celebrated, loved, and present," she said in an Instagram post. "Huge thank you to @bachtobasic for handling logistics and my kickass maid of honor @sarahannahsims alongside @marenmcroberts adding the icing on the cake. 🎂 Now it's time to marry me off 😛😘💕."

Sims told Golf Digest in 2018 that she enjoys "being able to support Brooks and watch him because he's so talented. It's so much fun to watch him."