Brooklyn Nets Set to Hire Suspended Celtics Coach Ime Udoka to Open Head Coach Position: Reports

Udoka was suspended by the Boston Celtics after engaging in an intimate relationship with a female staff member

Published on November 1, 2022 03:48 PM
Head coach Ime Udoka of the Boston Celtics looks on during the second quarter against the Golden State Warriors in Game One of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center on June 02, 2022 in San Francisco, California.
Ime Udoka. Photo: Ezra Shaw/Getty

Just one month after he was suspended by the Boston Celtics, Ime Udoka is expected to become the new head coach of the Brooklyn Nets, according to multiple reports.

On Tuesday, after the Nets parted ways with head coach Steve Nash, Shams Charania of The Athletic and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said that the NBA team was readying to hire Udoka, 45.

Udoka, who held an assistant coaching position with the Nets before the Boston Celtics hired him last season, was suspended in September after news broke that he allegedly had a consensual intimate relationship with a woman on the Celtics staff.

The affair between the engaged head coach and the staffer was considered a violation of team guidelines.

After he was suspended, Udoka apologized to the team and his family.

BOSTON, MA - March 23: Grant Williams #12 of the Boston Celtics talks with head coach Ime Udoka after beating the Utah Jazz 125-97 at the TD Garden on March 23, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images)
Ime Udoka. Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald/Getty

"I want to apologize to our players, fans, the entire Celtics organization, and my family for letting them down," Udoka wrote in a statement, which was obtained and shared online by ESPN's Malika Andrews.

"I am sorry for putting the team in this difficult situation, and I accept the team's decision," the statement continues. "Out of respect for everyone involved, I will have no further comment."

Udoka has been in a relationship with longtime girlfriend, Fatal Affair actress Nia Long, since they met in 2010. The two share a 10-year-old son, Kez Sunday, and confirmed their engagement in May 2015.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 17: Actress Nia Long (L) and her Husband Ime Udoka (R) attend the BET's 2017 American Black Film Festival Honors Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 17, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)
Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Udoka is a former professional basketball player who has had a successful second career as a coach in the NBA. He spent seven years with head coach Gregg Popovich at the San Antonio Spurs, with the team winning a championship in 2014.

Since leaving the team in 2019, Udoka served as an assistant coach for the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets. He joined the Celtics in 2021 as a head coach and led the team to the 2022 NBA Finals in his first year at the helm. This was set to be his second season with the franchise.

During last season's NBA Finals, Boston fell in six games to the Golden State Warriors. But it was a major improvement for the team, which was making its first Finals appearance since 2010.

Nash, meanwhile, was relieved of his duties for the Nets after a frustrating start for the star-studded team. Brooklyn's 2-5 record is underwhelming for a team boasting top-tier NBA talent like Kevin Durant, Ben Simmons and Kyrie Irving.

