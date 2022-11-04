Brooklyn Nets Suspend Kyrie Irving for 'No Less Than 5 Games' After Antisemitic Post

Kyrie Irving's suspension comes after the athlete promoted an antisemitic film on social media

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Published on November 4, 2022 01:00 AM
Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on during Round 2, Game 4 of the 2021 NBA Playoffs on June 13 2021 at the Fiserv Forum Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Photo: Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty

The Brooklyn Nets are taking a firm stand against antisemitism.

On Thursday, the Nets organization announced that Kyrie Irving will be suspended for at least five games without pay. The suspension comes after the NBA team and Irving pledged a combined $1 million donation on Wednesday to organizations that work to "eradicate hate and intolerance."

According to a statement from the Nets shared on social media, the team has made multiple attempts over the last several days to work with Irving and help him "understand the harm and danger of his words and actions."

After Irving participated in a media call on Thursday and "refused to unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs," the Nets organization decided that he was "currently unfit to be associated with the Brooklyn Nets."

While speaking to the media, Irving was asked if he was apologetic about tweeting a link that promoted a 2018 movie based on the 2014 book Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America. He responded that some things in the film "were questionable" but failed to take a clear stance.

The film, originally written as a book by Ronald Dalton in 2014, contains antisemitic tropes and stereotypes, according to Rolling Stone, including extreme views of Black Hebrew Israelites, who argue that Black people are the only true descendants of ancient Israelites.

The Southern Poverty Law Center reports that the Radical Hebrew Israelites "perpetuate the antisemitic belief that 'so-called' Jews have stolen their identity and 'birthright,' " while the Anti-Defamation League notes that the Black Israelite Movement is divided into organizations that "operate semi-independently," and not all are antisemitic.

The Nets added in their statement that this "was not the first time he had the opportunity — but failed — to clarify."

They also expressed that "such failure to disavow antisemitism when given a clear opportunity to do so is deeply disturbing" and against the values of the Nets organization.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver announced that he will be meeting with Irving later this week.

"Kyrie Irving made a reckless decision to post a link to a film containing deeply offensive antisemitic material," he said. "While we appreciate the fact that he agreed to work with the Brooklyn Nets and the Anti-Defamation League to combat antisemitism and other forms of discrimination, I am disappointed that he has not offered an unqualified apology and more specifically denounced the vile and harmful content contained in the film he chose to publicize."

He added, "I will be meeting with Kyrie in person in the next week to discuss this situation."

PEOPLE has reached out to the Brooklyn Nets for additional comment but did not receive an immediate response. It is unclear if Irving now has representation to comment on his behalf.

