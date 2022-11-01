Fans Stand Up to Kyrie Irving with 'Fight Antisemitism' Shirts at Nets Game

Irving has been under fire for promoting an antisemitic film on social media

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 1, 2022 01:11 PM
Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on during Round 2, Game 4 of the 2021 NBA Playoffs on June 13 2021 at the Fiserv Forum Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Photo: Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty

A group of fans sitting courtside at Monday night's Brooklyn Nets game had a clear message for Kyrie Irving amid his latest controversial comments.

The group arrived at Barclays Center in Brooklyn wearing shirts that read, "Fight Antisemitism," and three young men in the group wore yarmulkes.

The group's public message comes two days after Irving posted a link to the film, Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America on his social media.

According to Rolling Stone, the film is based on a book promoting antisemitic messages, as well as "ideas in line with more extreme factions of the Black Hebrew Israelites" including "misogyny, homophobia, xenophobia, and Islamophobia."

Kyrie Irving
AP Photo/Jessie Alcheh

Nets owner Joe Tsai addressed Irving's controversial post in a tweet on Saturday, saying he is "disappointed that Kyrie appears to support a film based on a book full of antisemitic disinformation."

Tsai added that he wants to "sit down" with Irving and "make sure he understands this is hurtful to all of us." The NBA owner then condemned any form of hateful material. "It is wrong to promote hate based on race, ethnicity, or religion," he wrote.

Irving's behavior also prompted reporters to challenge him during Saturday's postgame press conference.

ESPN's Nick Friedell asked Irving why he publicly supported an idea from controversial conservative Alex Jones. "That was a few weeks ago," Irving told Friedell before publicly denouncing Jones' recent lawsuit regarding families of the victims of the Sandy Hook shooting.

Irving clarified that his post was from "the late or early nineties" and regarding "secret societies in America" from Jones' New World Order theory. "It's true," Irving said of the controversial theory.

Irving and Friedell engaged in a tense exchange, ending with the Nets star player asking Friedell to "please stop calling" his post of the film "a promotion" and to "stop dehumanizing" him during the presser.

Irving dismissed Friedell's continued questions and eventually, another reporter asked a basketball-related question.

The NBA champion addressed the antisemitic claims on Twitter as well. "I am an OMNIST and I meant no disrespect to anyone's religious beliefs," Irving wrote.

"The 'AntiSemitic' label that is being pushed on me is not justified and does not reflect the reality or truth i live in everyday. I embrace and want to learn from all walks of life and religions."

RELATED VIDEO: Kyrie Irving Speaks Out on Vax Stance After Brooklyn Nets Announce He Won't Play: 'I'm Still Uncertain'

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Following the backlash from Irving's comments, the NBA issued a statement denouncing "hate speech of any kind."

"Hate speech of any kind is unacceptable and runs counter to the NBA's values of equality, inclusion and respect. We believe we all have a role to play in ensuring such words or ideas, including antisemitic ones, are challenged and refuted," the statement read.

The league promised that it will "continue working with all members of the NBA community to ensure that everyone understands the impact of their words and actions."

Irving and the Brooklyn Nets will host the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday evening.

Related Articles
kyrie irving
Nets Condemn Kyrie Irving's Perceived Support of Antisemitic Film: 'This Is Bigger Than Basketball'
Companies That Care
PEOPLE's 100 Companies that Care 2022: Meet the Employers Putting Their Communities First
kyrie irving
Kyrie Irving on Fasting for Ramadan During the NBA Postseason: 'I'm Walking with Faith'
kyrie irving
NBA Fines Brooklyn Nets $50,000 for Letting Kyrie Irving in Locker Room Against Health Protocols
Cyclist Lance Armstrong and Anna Hansen attend the Bloomberg & Vanity Fair cocktail reception following the 2011 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the residence of the French Ambassador on April 30, 2011 in Washington, DC.
Celebrities Who Had Secret Weddings
Nick Cannon
ViacomCBS 'Terminating' Its Relationship with Nick Cannon Over Anti-Semitic Remarks
Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on during Round 2, Game 4 of the 2021 NBA Playoffs on June 13 2021 at the Fiserv Forum Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Kyrie Irving Apologizes to Fan After Mistaking Him for a Heckler: 'Tapped the Wrong Person'
kyrie irving
Kyrie Irving Gives Celtics Fans Middle Finger, Says He's Giving the 'Same Energy' He Receives
Hilary Duff Instagram
Celebrities and Politicians Getting the COVID-19 Vaccine: See the Photos
kyrie irving
Brooklyn Nets Star Kyrie Irving Fined $25K For 'Obscene Language' Toward Cavaliers Fan
CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 2: Kyrie Irving #2 and LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the game against the Milwaukee Bucks on December 2, 2014 at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2014 NBAE (Photo by David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images)
Kyrie Irving Reveals Regrets in Split with LeBron James and Cavaliers: 'I Isolated Myself'
Meghan King Goes Instagram Official with Joe Biden's Nephew Cuffe Biden Owens: 'Meet My Man'
All the Celebrity Couples Who've Called It Quits in 2021
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visit a Fish Fry – a quintessentially Bahamian culinary gathering place which is found on every island in The Bahamas on March 26, 2022 in Great Abaco, Bahamas.
Every Must-See Moment from Kate Middleton and Prince William's 2022 Caribbean Tour
betty white
Celebrities Who've Died in 2021
Andy Cohen, Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker
Celebrities Who've Tested Positive for COVID in 2021
Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on during Round 2, Game 4 of the 2021 NBA Playoffs on June 13 2021 at the Fiserv Forum Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Kyrie Irving Says He 'Understood' Why Nets Banned Him for Being Unvaccinated: 'I Respected It'