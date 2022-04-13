Ten people were shot and 19 more injured when a gunman opened fire on the 36th Street subway station after setting off a smoke canister Tuesday morning. A suspect, Frank R. James, 62, has since been taken into custody, police sources confirmed to PEOPLE.

"The Brooklyn Nets family is devastated by this morning's attack in the Sunset Park neighborhood of Brooklyn, just blocks from our practice facility and offices," the statement read. "Our thoughts are with all who have been impacted by this tragedy, and we are grateful to the first responders and everyday New Yorkers who answered the call for help. The Brooklyn Nets and New York Liberty Foundation will donate $50,000 to help those who were injured."