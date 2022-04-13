Brooklyn Nets to Donate $50K to Subway Shooting Victims, Kevin Durant Calls Situation 'Devastating'
The Brooklyn Nets and the New York Liberty will support victims of Tuesday's deadly subway shooting in Brooklyn, the teams announced.
Ten people were shot and 19 more injured when a gunman opened fire on the 36th Street subway station after setting off a smoke canister Tuesday morning. A suspect, Frank R. James, 62, has since been taken into custody, police sources confirmed to PEOPLE.
The attack took place in Sunset Park, less than one mile from where the Nets practice.
The Nets and Liberty released a statement via Twitter Tuesday afternoon addressing the tragedy and voicing their appreciation for the first responders and New Yorkers who assisted victims.
"The Brooklyn Nets family is devastated by this morning's attack in the Sunset Park neighborhood of Brooklyn, just blocks from our practice facility and offices," the statement read. "Our thoughts are with all who have been impacted by this tragedy, and we are grateful to the first responders and everyday New Yorkers who answered the call for help. The Brooklyn Nets and New York Liberty Foundation will donate $50,000 to help those who were injured."
According to ESPN, a moment of silence was held inside Barclay's Center before the Nets game began Tuesday night.
During a pregame interview with ESPN, Kevin Durant revealed he first heard the news when an organization member texted to let him know about a possible traffic delay in the city. "They sent us a text saying there might be some traffic but I don't know why," Durant revealed.
The NBA champion continued, "It's devastating ... I hate violence. I hate senseless violence – you hope and pray for the best for everybody involved."
Nets coach Steve Nash also spoke to ESPN before the game about the incident.
"That's the subway stop for our practice facility and our office," he said.
Nash added that his children's school is "not exceedingly far" from the 36th Street station. "So it does hit home and you just feel for all those affected and you just recognize that we have a lot of growing to do as a society and a community and you just feel for everybody in our community that were affected."
The Brooklyn Nets will next face off against the Boston Celtics in the first round of the NBA playoffs.