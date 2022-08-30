Brooklyn Decker Celebrates Andy Roddick's Birthday with Throwback Photos: 'This Stud Turns 40 Today'

Brooklyn Decker took a moment to show her love — and a little mild teasing — for her husband Andy Roddick as the tennis star turned 40 on Tuesday.

"This stud turns 40 today," the 35-year-old mother-of-two wrote in an Instagram post. Decker went with a carousel of throwback photos to celebrate the milestone birthday — beginning with a shirtless shot of young Roddick.

"He doesn't have Instagram so don't you dare tell him I posted these gems," she joked in the caption of the post.

Decker, who is mom to son Hank, 6, and daughter Stevie, 4, with Roddick, still wanted her husband to feel the love from fans on his birthday, so she enlisted her own followers on the app to wish her husband a happy birthday on his preferred social media, Twitter.

"Be sure to send him birthday wishes on Twitter where all the other 40 somethings hang out," she joked. "Time is moving at the speed of light. That's good living, my friends."

Roddick, the last American to win a men's singles Grand Slam with his title at the 2003 US Open, is a regular on his his wife's Instagram, where Decker gives fans a look into their daily routines as a family. In one of their most popular posts, Decker shared an adorable photo of the daddy-daughter duo rocking some princess dresses while celebrating Stevie's 3rd birthday. Roddick cosplayed as Cinderella while little Stevie wore a Princess Elsa dress from Frozen.

Roddick and Decker married in 2009 during a romantic ceremony in Texas. In 2015, they welcomed their first child, Hank, before announcing the birth of their second child, daughter Stevie.

"It's the most beautiful thing in the world," Decker told PEOPLE in 2020 of her family with Roddick. "It's the most exhausting thing in the world. It's the most fulfilling thing in the world. All of that is true. It's wonderful."