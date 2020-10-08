Peyton Manning, Mandy Moore, Kendra Scott and more stars will also appear during the virtual roast

Brooklyn Decker Hosting Roast of Husband Andy Roddick — and Serena Williams Is in on the Fun!

Andy Roddick is getting roasted by none other than his wife, Brooklyn Decker.

On Sunday, Decker, 33, will host No Love: A Roast of Andy Roddick to benefit the Andy Roddick Foundation, which provides out-of-school, after-school, and summer learning programs to the underserved community of East Austin, Texas.

"Our primary concern is the health and safety of the ARF Family and our community of supporters, therefore this year, in place of the annual gala, ARF will be the beneficiary of the virtual roast of Andy Roddick," the organization said in a statement. "Fundraising is essential to the Foundation’s work in the community in order to expand opportunities for young people to learn, thrive and succeed. Because these students and families were hit the hardest by COVID-19 as well as ongoing racial injustices¸The Foundation’s work has never been more important."

Individual tickets to livestream the roast for $25 can be purchased here. Virtual tables that include access for 10 guests to an exclusive silent auction as well as, for those based in the Austin area, a party pack with specialty cocktails, a delicious dinner from McGuire Moorman Hospitality, wine, and party swag delivered are also available and can be purchased here.

Roddick, 38, and Decker have been married since 2009 and share two children: son Hank, 5, and daughter Stevie, who turns 3 in November.

Speaking to PEOPLE last year at the IHG Legends, Unmatched U.S. Open celebration, Roddick admitted he doesn’t usually reflect on his storied tennis career.

"I don’t think about it too much,” he said. “I think that’s for other people. It seems so far away. The game has given me everything I’ve ever had in life, so I certainly appreciate it, but I don’t do much in the game of tennis now. Unfortunately, you have to; You lose control of geography if that happens a little bit.”

As for whether he has any career regrets, Roddick said, “Everyone has those, but that’s not my takeaway.”