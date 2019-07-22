Brooklyn Decker Makes a Sex Joke While Playing Family Feud with Her Parents and Andy Roddick

Nothing’s off-limits during Family Feud.

Brooklyn Decker and husband Andy Roddick appeared on a recent episode of Celebrity Family Feud with the former model’s family, facing off against Bobby Bones and several country stars.

During one round, Decker, 32, and her family were tasked with naming “a reason you’re in a hole.”

After answers like, “you tripped,” Decker, laughing, told Steve Harvey, “You’re a man having sex.”

Quickly, Decker blamed the raunchy answer on her mother, Tessa Decker.

And a clearly embarrassed Roddick, 36, told host Harvey, “Hey Steve, I’m trying to figure out who she’s talking about.”

He added to his wife, ‘This is weird because your dad’s here and all.”

The team was ultimately victorious, defeating Bones’ team. Tweeted Decker after the episode, “WE DID IT!!”

WE DID IT!! Happiest of all for @theARFoundation https://t.co/w6YbVtKaie — Brooklyn Decker (@BrooklynDecker) July 22, 2019

Decker and Roddick, 36, opened up to Architectural Digest in a January feature showing off their new home in Cashiers, North Carolina.

The couple were striving for a homey feeling when they designed their mountain getaway, hoping it would feel inviting to friends and family (and could withstand the naturally messy antics of two little ones!).

“Whenever we have a project, we want you to be able to put your feet on any piece of furniture,” Decker told the publication at the time. “Nothing is precious. Come, relax on the furniture, have a glass of wine, stay forever — that’s the space we wanted to create.”