Golfer's Slammed Club Hits Fan in Head, Requiring 6 Stitches: 'So Much Blood'

Watching live sports — even golf — always has its risks.

While competing in the WinCo Foods Portland Open on Friday, Web.com Tour golfer Kevin Stadler angrily slammed his club into the ground and against his foot on the 15th hole during the second round of competition, according to ESPN. Afterwards, the club head came loose, went into the crowd, and hit a fan in the head.

Orlando Pope, a rules official for the Web.com Tour, a developmental tour featuring professional golfers who are not currently playing on the PGA Tour, told the outlet that a person in the crowd was hit in the head by the broken club, and got six stitches as a result of the injury.

Pope went on to share that before being taken to a local hospital, where they have since been released, the spectator — whose name was not been released — was treated on site for their injuries.

Reps for the Web.com Tour and the WinCo Foods Portland Open did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Golfer Shaun Micheel, who was in the same group as Stadler during the competition, addressed the incident in a Facebook post that has since been made private, according to ESPN.

“For anyone wanting to offer some advice to their young ones about golf etiquette, take what I’m about to say to heart,” Micheel, who won the PGA Championship in 2003, wrote. “One of my playing partners played a poor shot with a 7-iron on the par-3 15th hole [Friday] morning. In a fit of anger, he slammed his club against the ground and the inside of his foot, which caused the club to break about 6 inches from the bottom.”

“I had my head down but the club head flew behind me and hit a spectator to my right. It’s been awhile since I’ve seen so much blood,” he continued, adding that the players stayed with the spectator for “about 15 minutes” until the EMTs arrived.

Continuing, he wrote: “The player [Stadler] was absolutely shattered and we did our best to keep his spirits up. This was not done on purpose and we were astounded at the way the club was directed but it just shows you how dangerous it is to throw or break clubs. Each of us in the group learned something today.”

Following the second round of the tournament, Stadler — who is the son of professional golfer Craig Stadler — was cut from the competition, which is set to conclude Sunday.