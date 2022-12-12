Brock Purdy's Dad Tears Up as Son Leads 49ers to Big Win Over Tom Brady During Hometown Game

Brock Purdy might have been dubbed "Mr. Irrelevant" when he was selected as the last pick of the 2022 NFL draft, but the San Francisco 49ers quarterback was the star Sunday as he led his team to a 35-7 win over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

It supposed to be Brady's big homecoming game, as only the second time in his entire career that the seven-time Super Bowl winner played in the Bay Area, and he had 100 friends and family members cheering him on, including his parents, Galynn Patricia and Thomas Brady Sr.

Still, the support didn't bring in a win for Brady.

In Week 14, Purdy, 22, led four touchdown drives to take a 28-0 lead at halftime, then scored on the team's third drive and threw a back-shoulder touchdown pass to Christian McCaffrey. In clips from the game, his father, Shawn Purdy, was seen wiping away tears at the young quarterback's heroics.

It wasn't supposed to be this way: the 49er's usual quarterbacks, Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo, both had suffered injuries that helped pave the way for Purdy's success. Purdy came in on relief in Week 13 to score a 33-17 win against the Miami Dolphins, and was tapped again for the Buccaneers matchup.

Post-game, Purdy and Brady embraced, and the new 49ers star called it "surreal" to play Brady.

"Just standing there, like 'man that's Tom Brady,' talking to guys and dapping guys up and stuff," the Arizona native told reporters. "For him to just have respect for what I did today was pretty cool, I'm not going to lie. Being a little kid, watching that guy kill it throughout all these years, win Super Bowls, and then to be able to just even give him a high five or whatever at the end, I thought that was pretty cool."

Brock Purdy. Cooper Neill/Getty

When Purdy got time to speak with him after the game, Purdy said Brady told him, "'Good playing, my man. You played great. Keep it up. Keep going.' "

Brady admitted Purdy played "really well."

"Threw a lot of good balls," Brady told reporters. "Hung in there in the blitz and they did a good job, they did a really good job."

Brady also lamented that he wished his team had done a better job.

"Love having everyone here," Brady said. "Nice for my family to come close. I think they had a lot of people from the neighborhood come. It's not going to change the outcome of the game, unfortunately."