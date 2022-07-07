Brittney Griner's Wife, Teammates and Supporters Rally for Her Release From Russia

The Phoenix Mercury held a 'Bring BG Home' rally Wednesday in support of their teammate, who has been detained in Russia since February

Brittney Griner is getting some much-needed support from the Phoenix Mercury.

Teammates, supporters, and Griner's wife Cherelle held a "Bring BG Home" rally at the WNBA team's Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix on Wednesday, with many wearing "We are BG" shirts as they continue to push for the two-time Olympic gold medalist's release.

Cherelle also expressed her unhappiness about how Griner's case has been handled by the justice system since she was detained in Russia in February.

"What and how I feel today is a deeper emotion than hurt," she told the crowd. "I'm frustrated. I'm frustrated that 140 days have passed since my wife has been able to speak to me, to our family and our friends. I'm frustrated my wife is not going to get justice. I know you all are frustrated, too. That's why you're here."

Griner's teammates also expressed why it is so important for the basketball star, 31, to return to the United States.

"To know BG is to know such a kind spirit, such a nice person, and such a giver," Phoenix Mercury forward Brianna Turner, 26, shared with the audience. "We need to get her back home. She deserves to be home. She needs to be back with her family, with her friends. We are BG and bring BG home."

Cherelle Griner, the wife of Brittney Griner, speaks during a rally to support the release of detained American professional athlete Britney Griner at Footprint Center on July 06, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. WNBA star and Phoenix Mercury athlete Brittney Griner was detained on February 17 at a Moscow-area airport after cannabis oil was allegedly found in her luggage. Credit: Christian Petersen/Getty

Turner added that she wrote a letter to Griner and received a response the day of the rally, with Griner writing in part that she missed simple things like "bonding outside the court" with her teammate.

Phoenix Mercury players bow their heads in prayer at a rally for WNBA basketball teammate Brittney Griner Wednesday, July 6, 2022, in Phoenix. Griner has been detained in Russia for 133 days, charged in Russia for having vape cartridges containing hashish oil in her luggage. Credit: Ross D. Franklin/AP Photo

The Phoenix event took place before Griner pleaded guilty Thursday to charges of smuggling drugs into Russia, NPR reported.

The WNBA star, 31, said that she did bring cannabis products into the country — where it is considered illegal — but that she was packing quickly and did not mean to break the law, saying she did so "inadvertently."

"I'd like to plead guilty, your honor. But there was no intent. I didn't want to break the law," Griner, who pointedly held up a photo of herself and her wife Cherelle as she walked into court, said, according to Reuters.

"I'd like to give my testimony later. I need time to prepare," she added.

Supporters hold up signs reading "Bring Brittney Home" during a rally to support the release of detained American professional athlete Britney Griner at Footprint Center on July 06, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. WNBA star and Phoenix Mercury athlete Brittney Griner was detained on February 17 at a Moscow-area airport after cannabis oil was allegedly found in her luggage. Credit: Christian Petersen/Getty

Griner faces up to 10 years in prison. Despite her guilty plea, Griner's trial is expected to continue for several weeks or months.

The two-time Olympic medalist and seven-time WNBA All-Star was arrested February 17 at the Sheremetyevo International Airport near Moscow on allegations that she was in possession of vape cartridges containing hash oil while traveling through the airport.