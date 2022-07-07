Brittney Griner's Wife, Teammates and Supporters Rally for Her Release From Russia
Brittney Griner is getting some much-needed support from the Phoenix Mercury.
Teammates, supporters, and Griner's wife Cherelle held a "Bring BG Home" rally at the WNBA team's Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix on Wednesday, with many wearing "We are BG" shirts as they continue to push for the two-time Olympic gold medalist's release.
Cherelle also expressed her unhappiness about how Griner's case has been handled by the justice system since she was detained in Russia in February.
"What and how I feel today is a deeper emotion than hurt," she told the crowd. "I'm frustrated. I'm frustrated that 140 days have passed since my wife has been able to speak to me, to our family and our friends. I'm frustrated my wife is not going to get justice. I know you all are frustrated, too. That's why you're here."
Griner's teammates also expressed why it is so important for the basketball star, 31, to return to the United States.
"To know BG is to know such a kind spirit, such a nice person, and such a giver," Phoenix Mercury forward Brianna Turner, 26, shared with the audience. "We need to get her back home. She deserves to be home. She needs to be back with her family, with her friends. We are BG and bring BG home."
Turner added that she wrote a letter to Griner and received a response the day of the rally, with Griner writing in part that she missed simple things like "bonding outside the court" with her teammate.
The Phoenix event took place before Griner pleaded guilty Thursday to charges of smuggling drugs into Russia, NPR reported.
The WNBA star, 31, said that she did bring cannabis products into the country — where it is considered illegal — but that she was packing quickly and did not mean to break the law, saying she did so "inadvertently."
"I'd like to plead guilty, your honor. But there was no intent. I didn't want to break the law," Griner, who pointedly held up a photo of herself and her wife Cherelle as she walked into court, said, according to Reuters.
"I'd like to give my testimony later. I need time to prepare," she added.
Griner faces up to 10 years in prison. Despite her guilty plea, Griner's trial is expected to continue for several weeks or months.
The two-time Olympic medalist and seven-time WNBA All-Star was arrested February 17 at the Sheremetyevo International Airport near Moscow on allegations that she was in possession of vape cartridges containing hash oil while traveling through the airport.
Griner was put into a Russian detention center where she has been held for more than four and a half months.