Brittney Griner's Team Holds Moment of Silence for Her at Game After Sentencing: 'Bring Her Home'

"How are we even supposed to approach the game and approach the court with a clear mind when the whole group is crying before the game?" Griner's teammate Skylar Diggins-Smith said

By
Published on August 5, 2022 11:51 AM
The Phoenix Mercury and Connecticut Sun huddle up together before the game in support of Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury on August 4, 2022 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.
Photo: Chris Marion/NBAE via Getty

Across the WNBA Thursday night, players, coaches and fans shared a moment of silence in solidarity for Brittney Griner.

The Phoenix Mercury star, 31, was sentenced to nine years in a Russian penal colony earlier in the day, just shy of the 10 years recommended by Russian authorities for smuggling drugs into the country (Griner pled guilty to bringing less than 1 gram of cannabis oil into Russia, but has insisted she did so "inadvertently").

As the U.S. and Russia mull diplomatic talks for a possible prisoner exchange — and Griner's lawyers weigh an appeal — BG's fellow teammates and others across the league took time before their games to join arms for 42 seconds of silence for Griner, who wears the No. 42 jersey.

Before the Mercury faced off against the Connecticut Sun, players from both teams linked arms forming a circle on the court.

"To recognize the gravity of the moment and collectively send her strength," the Connecticut Sun announcer said. "We're inspired everyday by BG's strength and we are steadfastly committed to keeping her top of mind publicly until she is safely back on American soil."

The announcer then invited fans in the stands to also link arms. Towards the end of the 42 seconds, some fans began chanting "Bring her home!"

But before the matchup, Griner's teammates had trouble focusing on the game, The New York Times reported. Players gathered in the locker room, watching footage of Griner's sentencing.

"And we're still supposed to play this game," Mercury guard Skylar Diggins-Smith said after the game, per The Times. "Nobody even wanted to play today. How are we even supposed to approach the game and approach the court with a clear mind when the whole group is crying before the game?"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

The pre-game scene and sentiment was the same in Arlington, Texas, where the Dallas Wings took on the Las Vegas Aces, with fans and players bowing their heads in unity for the star center.

On Thursday, others across the league had similar emotional responses to Griner's sentencing.

The Dallas Wings and the Las Vegas Aces stand together in support of Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury before the game on August 4, 2022 at the College Park Center in Arlington, Texas.
Tim Heitman/NBAE via Getty

"Thinking of BG and how much light she relentlessly brought to everyone around her," Griner's Phoenix Mercury teammate Brianna Turner wrote on Twitter. "Even after sentencing is complete I hope @POTUS & @WhiteHouse will continue to do everything in their power to bring Brittney Griner & all other Americans detained abroad home."

Meanwhile, WNBA Players' Association wrote on Twitter, "Brittney Griner is a beautiful individual, inside and out. She lives a life in service to others," along with a thread listing Griner's accolades, including her Olympic gold medal, EuroLeague championship, and Russian League championship wins.

"To the entire global sport community and particularly the governing bodies you should be paying attention to this case, making noise and standing with us in support of BG and the safety of all athletes traveling to compete internationally," the WNBPA continued on Twitter.

"It is Day 168," the statement ended, referencing how long Griner has been held in Russia. "It is time that BG comes home swiftly and safely."

Related Articles
Brianna Turner #21, Skylar Diggins-Smith #4, Kia Nurse #0 and Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury
WNBA, NBA and More React to Brittney Griner's Sentencing in Russia: 'Unjustified and Unfortunate'
WNBA all-stars wore Brittney Griner's jersey during the game
WNBA Stars Turn Focus to Brittney Griner During League's All-Star Weekend: 'It's Hard for All of Us'
US' Women's National Basketball Association (NBA) basketball player Brittney Griner, who was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport and later charged with illegal possession of cannabis, arrives to a hearing at the Khimki Court, outside Moscow on August 4, 2022. - Lawyers for US basketball star Brittney Griner, who is standing trial in Russia on drug charges, said on July 26, 2022 they hoped she would receive a "lenient" sentence.
White House Is 'Still Waiting on' Russia to Respond to Proposed Brittney Griner Exchange
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner holds images standing in a cage in a courtroom prior to a hearing at the Khimki City Court outside Moscow, Russia, 27 July 2022. Griner, a World Champion player of the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury team was arrested in February at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport after some hash oil was detected and found in her luggage, for which she now could face a prison sentence of up to ten years. US basketball player Brittney Griner attends hearing on drug charges, Moscow, Russian Federation - 27 Jul 2022
Brittney Griner Sentenced to 9 Years in Russian Prison on Drug Possession Charges
NNEKA OGWUMIKE, STEPHEN CURRY, SKYLAR DIGGINS-SMITH
Stephen Curry, Skylar Diggins-Smith and Nneka Ogwumike Support Brittney Griner at 2022 ESPY Awards
Star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner holds images standing in a cage at a court room prior to a hearing, in Khimki just outside Moscow, Russia, . American basketball star Brittney Griner has returned to a Russian courtroom for her drawn-out trial on drug charges that could bring her 10 years in prison if convicted Russia Griner, Moscow, Russian Federation - 26 Jul 2022
Brittney Griner Wishes Wife Cherelle 'Good Luck on the Bar Exam' from Russian Court
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner holds images standing in a cage in a courtroom prior to a hearing at the Khimki City Court outside Moscow, Russia, 27 July 2022. Griner, a World Champion player of the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury team was arrested in February at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport after some hash oil was detected and found in her luggage, for which she now could face a prison sentence of up to ten years. US basketball player Brittney Griner attends hearing on drug charges, Moscow, Russian Federation - 27 Jul 2022
A Timeline of Brittney Griner's Detainment in Russia
US' Women's National Basketball Association (NBA) basketball player Brittney Griner, who was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport and later charged with illegal possession of cannabis, holds a picture of her team as she stands inside a defendants' cage before a court hearing in Khimki outside Moscow, on August 4, 2022. - Lawyers for US basketball star Brittney Griner, who is standing trial in Russia on drug charges, said on July 26, 2022 they hoped she would receive a "lenient" sentence.
Prosecution Asks Russian Court to Sentence Brittney Griner to Nearly 10 Years in Prison
Two-time Olympic gold medalist and WNBA's Phoenix Mercury player Brittney Griner (C) is escorted to a courtroom for a hearing at the Khimki City Court outside Moscow, Russia, 27 July 2022. Griner, a World Champion player of the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury team was arrested in February at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport after some hash oil was detected and found in her luggage, for which she now could face a prison sentence of up to ten years. US basketball player Brittney Griner attends hearing on drug charges, Khimki, Russian Federation - 27 Jul 2022
What's Next for Brittney Griner as Lawyers Plan Appeal and She Awaits a Potential Prisoner Exchange
Two-time Olympic gold medalist and WNBA's Phoenix Mercury player Brittney Griner (C) is escorted to a courtroom for a hearing at the Khimki City Court outside Moscow, Russia, 27 July 2022. Griner, a World Champion player of the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury team was arrested in February at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport after some hash oil was detected and found in her luggage, for which she now could face a prison sentence of up to ten years. US basketball player Brittney Griner attends hearing on drug charges, Khimki, Russian Federation - 27 Jul 2022
Russia 'Ready to Discuss' Prisoner Swap with U.S. After Brittney Griner Sentencing
Brittney Griner, Joe Biden
Biden Administration Offers 'Substantial' Deal to Russia in Exchange for Brittney Griner
Phoenix Mercury Brittney Griner (C) is escorted to a courtroom for a hearing, in Khimki City Court, outside Moscow, Russia, 14 July 2022.
Russian Basketball Team Testifies in Support of Brittney Griner During Trial: 'The Heart of Our Team'
LeBron James, Brittney Griner
LeBron James Clarifies Recent Brittney Griner Comments: 'I Was Simply Saying How She's Probably Feeling'
Sarah Krivanek, Brittney Griner
How Sarah Krivanek Differs from Brittney Griner — and What It Means to Be 'Wrongfully Detained' in Russia
Cherelle Griner, the wife of Brittney Griner, speaks during a rally to support the release of detained American professional athlete Britney Griner at Footprint Center on July 06, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. WNBA star and Phoenix Mercury athlete Brittney Griner was detained on February 17 at a Moscow-area airport after cannabis oil was allegedly found in her luggage.
Brittney Griner's Wife, Teammates and Supporters Rally for Her Release From Russia
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 23: Chet Holmgren poses for photos on the red carpet during the 2022 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 23, 2022 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)
Chet Holmgren Says He Feels a 'Sense of Helplessness' Amidst 'Terrible' Brittney Griner Case