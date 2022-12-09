Brittney Griner's Lawyer Says There Were 'Positive Signs' Last Week the WNBA Star Would Be Swapped

Griner’s lawyer in Russia, Maria Blagovolina, tells PEOPLE she "cried" upon hearing the news that the athlete would be released from prison

By
Published on December 9, 2022 11:01 AM

After months of fighting for Brittney Griner's release from Russian custody, there were "positive signs" last week that a prisoner swap was coming, the WNBA star's lawyer tells PEOPLE.

President Joe Biden's negotiations with Russia were kept largely under wraps, with the White House waiting to announce that Griner, 32, would be coming home in a prisoner swap with Viktor Bout, a Russian arms dealer who had been serving 25 years in a U.S. prison, early Thursday morning once she was already on the plane.

Griner had spent the last month in a harsh Russian penal colony in Mordovia where she was set to serve out her nine-year prison sentence for drug smuggling, unaware if the prisoner swap — which had first come up as a possibility in late July — would happen.

Griner's lawyer in Russia, Maria Blagovolina, a partner at Rybalkin Gortsunyan Dyakin and Partners, tells PEOPLE she last saw the Phoenix Mercury star in person three weeks ago, soon after she arrived in Mordovia. More recently, they spoke over the phone, along with her co-council Alexander Boykov, from the Moscow Legal Center.

US' Women's National Basketball Association (NBA) basketball player Brittney Griner (C), who was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport and later charged with illegal possession of cannabis, is escorted before a court hearing in Khimki outside Moscow, on August 4, 2022. - Lawyers for US basketball star Brittney Griner, who is standing trial in Russia on drug charges, said on July 26, 2022 they hoped she would receive a "lenient" sentence.
(L-R) Maria Blagovolina, Brittney Griner and Alexander Boykov. EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA/POOL/AFP via Getty

"She was very stressed after the transfer to Mordovia and was trying to adjust to new surroundings," Blagovolina says.

But, she adds, "Brittney was doing great" in the penal colony.

"She is a fighter. It was extremely challenging for her, but she did really great," Blagovolina says.

During that call, Griner said she had "good signs" that the prisoner swap would happen, and Blagovolina started to hear the same.

"There were positive signs since last week and we felt that the momentum is near," she says.

Blagovolina got confirmation that Griner was in the process of coming home with everyone else on Thursday morning, and was immediately emotional.

"To be honest with you, I cried," she says.

Brittney Griner release
Brittney Griner.

She hasn't yet been able to speak with Griner, who landed in San Antonio early Friday morning and will undergo routine medical evaluations to check on her health, but Blagovolina says she and Boykov "really hope" to stay in touch with the athlete now that she's back home safe.

"It has been a privilege to represent BG and we are very happy that she will spend the Christmas at home!" Blagovolina says.

Related Articles
Policeman removes the handcuffs from WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner in a courtroom prior to a hearing, in Khimki just outside Moscow, Russia, . American basketball star Brittney Griner returned Wednesday to a Russian courtroom for her drawn-out trial on drug charges that could bring her 10 years in prison of convicted Russia Griner, Moscow, Russian Federation - 27 Jul 2022
Brittney Griner Was Moved to a Remote Penal Colony in Central Russia, Her Lawyers Confirm
US' Women's National Basketball Association (NBA) basketball player Brittney Griner, who was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport and later charged with illegal possession of cannabis, holds a picture of her team as she stands inside a defendants' cage before a court hearing in Khimki outside Moscow, on August 4, 2022. - Lawyers for US basketball star Brittney Griner, who is standing trial in Russia on drug charges, said on July 26, 2022 they hoped she would receive a "lenient" sentence.
Brittney Griner Is 'Stressed' in Russian Prison as She Awaits the Start of Her Appeal Hearings
Two-time Olympic gold medalist and WNBA's Phoenix Mercury player Brittney Griner (C) is escorted to a courtroom for a hearing at the Khimki City Court outside Moscow, Russia, 27 July 2022. Griner, a World Champion player of the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury team was arrested in February at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport after some hash oil was detected and found in her luggage, for which she now could face a prison sentence of up to ten years. US basketball player Brittney Griner attends hearing on drug charges, Khimki, Russian Federation - 27 Jul 2022
What's Next for Brittney Griner as Lawyers Plan Appeal and She Awaits a Potential Prisoner Exchange
Brittney Griner #15 of Team United States during team warm up before the France V USA Preliminary Round Group B Basketball Women match at the Saitama Super Arena during the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic Games on August 2, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.
WNBA Star Brittney Griner Released from Russian Custody in Prisoner Swap
Brittney Griner release
Brittney Griner Says She Is 'Good' and 'Happy' in Footage of Her Release from Russian Prison
Brittney Griner gets out of a plane after landing at the JBSA-Kelly Field Annex runway on December 9, 2022 in San Antonio
Brittney Griner Lands in U.S. After Russian Prison Release: 'Welcome Home BG!'
Cherelle Griner (L), wife of Olympian and WNBA player Brittney Griner, speaks after U.S. President Joe Biden announced her release from Russian custody, at the White House on December 08, 2022 in Washington, DC. Griner was released as part of a prisoner swap that involved Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. Biden was joined by U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Vice President Kamala Harris.
Brittney Griner's Wife Cherelle Says 'Today My Family Is Whole' After WNBA Star's Prison Release
Viktor Bout, Brittney Griner
Everything to Know About Viktor Bout, the Russian Arms Dealer Involved in the Brittney Griner Swap
US citizen arrested in Russia, Novi, USA - 01 Jan 2019
Paul Whelan, Imprisoned in Russia Since 2018, Is 'Disappointed' in U.S. Efforts to Secure His Release
Joe Biden; Brittney Griner
Brittney Griner Is 'Safe' and 'on Her Way Home' After Russian Prison Release, Says President Biden
Sarah Krivanek, Brittney Griner
Brittney Griner Faces 'Psychological Warfare' in Russian Penal Colony, Says Former Prisoner Sarah Krivanek
Brittney Griner
Brittney Griner Flying Straight to San Antonio for Medical Care, Will Reunite with Wife and Family
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner sits in a cage in a courtroom prior to a hearing at the Khimki City Court outside Moscow, Russia, 27 July 2022. Griner, a World Champion player of the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury team was arrested in February at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport after some hash oil was detected and found in her luggage, for which she now could face a prison sentence of up to ten years. US basketball player Brittney Griner attends hearing on drug charges, Moscow, Russian Federation - 27 Jul 2022
Brittney Griner's Family Says They're Embarking on the 'Road to Healing' After Her Release
US President Joe Biden, Paul Whelan
President Biden Says Administration Is 'Not Giving Up' on Bringing Paul Whelan Home After Griner's Release
Brittney Griner, Kerry Washington
Celebrities and WNBA Stars React to Brittney Griner's Release from Russia: 'See You Soon'
Paul Whelan, Brittney Griner
Paul Whelan's Family Is 'Devastated' He Remains in Russia, but 'Glad' Brittney Griner Was Released