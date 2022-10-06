Brittney Griner's Wife Cherelle Says the WNBA Star Is 'At Her Absolute Weakest' Right Now in Russia

Griner's wife Cherelle told CBS Mornings that she has "truly suffered beyond her crime already"

By
Published on October 6, 2022 10:59 AM
Brittney Griner's Wife Cherelle Says President Biden Is the 'One Person That Can Go Get Her'
Photo: Brittney Griner/Instagram

Cherelle Griner is speaking candidly about her wife Brittney's mental state as she remains locked up in a Russian prison.

In February, the 31-year-old WNBA star was arrested in Russia after airport customs officers found vape cartridges containing .7 grams of cannabis oil in her luggage. Six months later, she was sentenced to 9 years in a Russian prison on charges of smuggling drugs into the country, a decision her lawyers called "absolutely unreasonable." Brittney's lawyers soon filed an appeal, and hearings for that will begin Oct. 25.

In her first interview since Brittney's sentencing, Cherelle spoke with CBS Morning's Gayle King and voiced her concern about her wife's ordeal, saying Brittney is a "hostage."

"On its face it just seems like my wife is a hostage. To know that our government and the foreign government is sitting down and negotiating for her release? She's a hostage," Cherelle said.

Cherelle is hoping Brittney could come home via a prisoner swap between U.S. and Russia before the Oct. 25 hearing.

A meeting last month at the White House solidified to her that President Biden is making efforts to secure her wife's release. Cherelle told King, "He's doing what he can. But there's another party in this situation, and we also are dealing with the need for Russia to have mercy on B.G. as well."

𝐂𝐇𝐄𝐑𝐄𝐋𝐋𝐄 𝐓. 𝐆𝐑𝐈𝐍𝐄𝐑/Instagram. President Joe Biden Meets with Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan's Family Members. https://www.instagram.com/p/CioXEJrr6G6/.
Cherelle T. Griner/Instagram

"I have heard so many stories about this exact situation happening with Americans going through Russia and at the airport they were told, 'Pay a fine and go on with your day.' But because B.G. is Brittney Griner, I do think this got really complicated really quickly," Cherelle told King.

Brittney does has a prescription for medical cannabis in Arizona for chronic pain, but in Russia, no amount of cannabis is legal.

Cherelle emphasized that she is well aware that crime deserves punishment, especially since she works in the legal field, but "it must be balanced."

"It tears me to pieces to see that this is not balanced for my wife right now. So I want people to see that. To see, has she suffered enough. B.G. has truly suffered beyond her crime already," Cherelle said.

Since Brittney's arrest in February, communication between herself and her wife has been limited. They were not able to talk until August, six months after the WNBA star was arrested. They had two phone conversations, and she said hearing Brittney's voice during the first call was "delightful."

US' Women's National Basketball Association (NBA) basketball player Brittney Griner, who was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport and later charged with illegal possession of cannabis, holds a picture of her team as she stands inside a defendants' cage before a court hearing in Khimki outside Moscow, on August 4, 2022. - Lawyers for US basketball star Brittney Griner, who is standing trial in Russia on drug charges, said on July 26, 2022 they hoped she would receive a "lenient" sentence.
Brittney Griner holds up a photo of her teammates while in court. EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA/POOL/AFP via Getty

"At that point I was like, you know what, I think she's okay. We can survive this," Cherelle told CBS Mornings.

But that sentiment changed after their second phone call.

"The second phone call? I just…the minute I hung up, I think I cried for about 2, 3 days straight. I did not get out of my bed. It was the most disturbing phone call I've ever experienced. And I've known B.G. 11 years. I was like, 'That's the most disturbing conversation.'"

She said that she had to listen as her wife broke down in tears. "I didn't have words — because at this point, I'm like, I don't know if she has anything left in her tank to continue to wake up every day and be in a place where she has no one."

Cherelle added that her wife is "at her absolute weakest moment right now."

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 08: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury kisses her wife Cherelle Griner in the stands after the Mercury defeated the Las Vegas Aces 87-84 in Game Five of the 2021 WNBA Playoffs semifinals to win the series at Michelob ULTRA Arena on October 8, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Cherelle and Brittney Griner. Ethan Miller/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

She said Brittney is afraid. "She's very afraid about being left and forgotten in Russia or just completely used to the point of her detriment. Because she's saying things to me like, 'My life just don't even matter no more. I feel like my life doesn't matter. Like, y'all don't see me? Y'all don't see the need to get me back home? And just nothing?'"

Later this month, Brittney will find out whether or not she will be released from Russian prison.

"In my brain I'm like, 'in two weeks, please have figured this out.' Now, she's in the position where she could be moved to a labor camp, and my brain can't even fathom it," Cherelle said. She is praying that her Brittney will be able to celebrate her 32nd birthday on Oct. 18 back home in the United States.

Related Articles
Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury kisses her wife Cherelle Griner in the stands after the Mercury defeated the Las Vegas Aces 87-84 in Game Five of the 2021 WNBA Playoffs semifinals to win the series at Michelob ULTRA Arena on October 8, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Brittney Griner's Wife Cherelle Speaks Out on WNBA Star's 9-Year Sentence: 'It Terrifies Me'
Bill Richardson and Brittney Griner
Former U.N. Ambassador Bill Richardson Meeting with Russian Leadership to Discuss Brittney Griner
Brittney Griner, Joe Biden
President Joe Biden to Meet with Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan's Family Members
Brittney Griner's Wife Cherelle Says President Biden Is the 'One Person That Can Go Get Her'
Brittney Griner's Wife Cherelle Criticizes the U.S. for Lack of Action: 'I Will Not Be Quiet Anymore'
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner holds images standing in a cage in a courtroom prior to a hearing at the Khimki City Court outside Moscow, Russia, 27 July 2022. Griner, a World Champion player of the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury team was arrested in February at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport after some hash oil was detected and found in her luggage, for which she now could face a prison sentence of up to ten years. US basketball player Brittney Griner attends hearing on drug charges, Moscow, Russian Federation - 27 Jul 2022
A Timeline of Brittney Griner's Detainment in Russia
Brittney Griner's Wife Cherelle Says President Biden Is the 'One Person That Can Go Get Her'
Brittney Griner's Wife Says She Has 'Zero Trust' in U.S. Government After Botched Phone Call
Bill Richardson and Brittney Griner
Former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson Going to Russia to Help Effort to Free Brittney Griner: Report
Kelsey Plum #10 of Team Wilson is presented with the MVP trophy during the 2022 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game at the Wintrust Arena on July 10, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.
Kelsey Plum Says Cherelle Griner Told Her to 'Go Get It for My Wife' Before All-Star MVP Performance
Brittney Griner, Joe Biden
Biden Tells Brittney Griner's Wife Cherelle They're Pursuing 'Every Avenue' to Bring the WNBA Star Home
Brittney Griner's Wife Cherelle Says President Biden Is the 'One Person That Can Go Get Her'
Brittney Griner's Wife on Her 'Complete Vulnerability' as She Pleads for Help for Detained WNBA Player
US' Women's National Basketball Association (NBA) basketball player Brittney Griner, who was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport and later charged with illegal possession of cannabis, arrives to a hearing at the Khimki Court, outside Moscow on August 4, 2022. - Lawyers for US basketball star Brittney Griner, who is standing trial in Russia on drug charges, said on July 26, 2022 they hoped she would receive a "lenient" sentence.
Brittney Griner's Appeal Trial Set to Begin October 25 in Russian Court
Brianna Turner #21, Skylar Diggins-Smith #4, Kia Nurse #0 and Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury
WNBA Players Skipping Usual Off-Season Plans to Play in Russia amid Brittney Griner's Detention
Head coach Kim Mulkey of the Baylor Bears reacts after a foul call against the Bears during the first half against the Kansas State Wildcats on February 13, 2019 at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas.
Brittney Griner's Former Coach Refuses to Comment on WNBA Star's Detainment in Russia
28-year-old US citizen Robert Gilman, accused of using violence against a police officer, arrives for hearing on his case in the Central District Court, in Voronezh, Russia.
U.S. Marine Robert Gilman Given 'Harsh' Sentence in Russian Court — Activists Allege He's Being Used as a Pawn
𝐂𝐇𝐄𝐑𝐄𝐋𝐋𝐄 𝐓. 𝐆𝐑𝐈𝐍𝐄𝐑/Instagram. President Joe Biden Meets with Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan's Family Members. https://www.instagram.com/p/CioXEJrr6G6/.
President Joe Biden Meets with Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan's Family Members at the White House
Sarah Krivanek
Ailing American Woman Sarah Krivanek Receives First Visit at Russian Prison in 9 Months: 'Crisis Situation'