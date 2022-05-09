Brittney Griner's Wife Cherelle Graduates Law School with Juris Doctor Degree

"I'll never doubt me again," Cherelle Griner said after graduating with honors from North Carolina Central University School of Law

WNBA star Brittney Griner's wife Cherelle just graduated from law school with her Juris Doctor degree.

Cherelle announced the news on Saturday through social media. "It's graduation day. Name just got a little longer: 𝐂𝐇𝐄𝐑𝐄𝐋𝐋𝐄 𝐓. 𝐆𝐑𝐈𝐍𝐄𝐑, 𝐉.𝐃. 🎓⚖️ ," the 28-year-old wrote in a caption on Instagram.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

According to her LinkedIn page, Cherelle has been a student at North Carolina Central University School of Law in Durham since August 2019.

In addition to earning her degree, Cherelle graduated with honors, she announced in an Instagram post days before her graduation ceremony.

"Final grades dropped, I'll be graduating law school with honors (cum laude)! This was no easy feat, and truthfully I didn't even know I could do it," Cherelle wrote.

"Best believe, I'll never doubt me again," she continued. Cherelle also added that her degree comes from a school she's immensely proud to have attended. "I didn't just go to law school – I went to one of THE 6 HBCU law schools remaining! The way my ancestors are smiling."

Cherelle also shared with her followers a sweet video of Brittney sporting the North Carolina university's apparel. "This is clearly BG's sweatshirt! She has more school apparel than me! Lol I love the way you support my dreams babe," the law school graduate wrote.

Brittney — who plays for the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury — remains in Russia where she has been detained since February 17.

Despite the uncertainty of Brittney's return home, Cherelle has remained a strong supporter of the WNBA's recent season start. "It's GAME DAY," Cherelle wrote in the caption of an Instagram post she shared of her and Brittney tossing shirts to fans last season.

Cherelle added, "#WeAreBG," to her caption, a hashtag used by Brittney's fans and friends who want to see the WNBA star return home.

This season, all 12 WNBA teams have installed a decal of the BG 42 logo to their home courts in support of Brittney. Additionally, the Phoenix Mercury have designed "We Are BG" shirts to continue to voice their support for the WNBA star.

Brittney was arrested in Russia after customs officers allegedly found vape cartridges that contained liquid hash oil while she was traveling through an airport outside Moscow.