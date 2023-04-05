Brittney Griner Throws Wife Cherelle a Belated Birthday Party: 'Bae Missed My 30th Last Summer, Obviously'

"It's never too late to celebrate me if you ask me," Cherelle wrote in an Instagram story on Tuesday

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 5, 2023 02:43 PM
Brittney Griner Throws Wife Cherelle a Belated Birthday Party: ‘Bae Missed My 30th Last Summer, Obviously'
Photo: Johnny Nunez/Getty; Cherelle Griner/Instagram

Brittney and Cherelle Griner are making up for lost time in the sweetest way.

The WNBA star, 32, surprised her wife on Tuesday with a birthday celebration, even though Cherelle's birthday isn't until July 1.

Cherelle, 30, shared an inside look at the sweet gesture on her Instagram story. "Walked in from our morning hike to this beautiful surprise," Cherelle wrote.

"No, it's not my birthday," Cherelle explained, "But bae missed my 30th last summer, obviously," referring to Brittney's ten-month detainment in Russia last year.

Brittney Griner Throws Wife Cherelle a Belated Birthday Party: ‘Bae Missed My 30th Last Summer, Obviously'
Cherelle Griner/Instagram

Brittney was detained at a Moscow airport last February when authorities found marijuana cartridges in her luggage. She remained in the country until December, when President Biden negotiated an exchange deal to bring her home.

Cherelle's Instagram story continued, "It's never too late to celebrate me if you ask me! Lol! I don't usually do sweets — but I'm about to eat all of them."

The couple have been enjoying quality time with each other before Brittney returns to the Phoenix Mercury for the upcoming WNBA season.

The WNBA All-Star will play her first game since her return to the United States in Los Angeles, California when the Mercury take on the Los Angeles Sparks during the team's season opener on May 19.

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 25: (L-R) Cherelle Griner and Brittney Griner speak onstage during the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET)
Cherelle Griner (left) and Brittney Griner (right) appear at the NAACP Image Awards. Leon Bennett/Getty for BET

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

On Monday, Brittney advocated for the release of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovitch, who was arrested for alleged spying in Russia. In an Instagram post, she encouraged the Biden administration to "bring Evan and all wrongfully detained Americans home."

"Our hearts are filled with great concern for Evan Gershkovitch and his family since Evan's detainment in Russia," the Griners wrote. "We must do everything in our power to bring him and all Americans home."

"We are grateful for President Biden and his administration's deep commitment to rescue Americans. We celebrate their recent successful efforts to bring home Jeff Woodke and Paul Rusesabagina," the couple continued. "Every American who is taken is ours to fight for and every American returned is a win for us all."

Related Articles
Angel Reese, Jill Biden
LSU's Angel Reese Rejects Jill Biden's Apology for White House Invite: 'You Said What You Said'
ANAHEIM, CA - JULY 30: Josh H. Smith #47 of the Texas Rangers looks on during the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on July 30, 2022 in Anaheim, California. The Angels defeated the Rangers 9-7. (Photo by Rob Leiter/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
Texas Rangers' Josh Smith Receives 6 Stitches After Getting Hit in the Face with 88 MPH Pitch
Ayesha Curry attends the Miu Miu Womenswear S/S 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week at Palais d'Iena on October 04, 2022 in Paris, France.
Ayesha Curry Says Finding Her Confidence 'Has Definitely Been a Journey'
Simone Biles bridal shower
Simone Biles Celebrates 'Cloud 9' Themed Wedding Shower Ahead of Nuptials with NFL Star Jonathan Owens
Rowdy celebrations held in Storrs as fans celebrate UConn’s big win
15 Arrested, 16 Taken to Hospitals During Celebrations Following UConn's March Madness Win
Caitlin Clark from Iowa and Angel Reese from LSU
Caitlin Clark Defends Angel Reese After Backlash for Her Taunts: 'I'm a Big Fan of Hers'
Bill Murray Cheers on Son Luke During UCONN March Madness Game
Bill Murray Cheers on Son Luke During March Madness Championship Win: 'He's Worked Very Hard'
LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 18: Singer Shakira and Gerard Pique arrive at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Hotel and Casino on May 18, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)
Gerard Piqué Says He Gets Outraged Messages from Shakira Fans: 'People Who Have No Lives'
Angel Reese, Jordan Hawkins
Angel Reese and Her Cousin Jordan Hawkins Are Both March Madness Champions: 'Cookout Gone Be Lit!'
Shaquille O'Neal, Angel Reese
Shaquille O'Neal Says Angel Reese Can Trash Talk All She Wants: 'When You're a Champion, You're Allowed to'
LSU's Angel Reese Responds to Critics, Taunts Iowa's Caitlin Clark with Her Own Hand Motion
Angel Reese Calls Jill Biden's Idea to Invite Both LSU and Iowa to the White House 'a JOKE'
Colin Kaepernick attends Tyler Perry Studios grand opening gala at Tyler Perry Studios
Colin Kaepernick Says He Found It 'Very Difficult' to Call Out Adoptive Parents Over Racial Issues
Chief Operating Officer of Facebook Sheryl Sandberg attends the Cannes Lions Festival 2017 on June 22, 2017 in Cannes, France.
National Women's Soccer League Announces Expansion to Bay Area with Investment from Sheryl Sandberg
Caitlin Clark from Iowa and Angel Reese from LSU
Everything to Know About the Taunts Between March Madness Stars Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese
Vince McMahon attends a press conference to announce that WWE Wrestlemania 29 will be held at MetLife Stadium in 2013 at MetLife Stadium on February 16, 2012 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Vince McMahon Says Misconduct Allegations Had Nothing to Do with WWE and UFC Merger
Sunisa Lee of the Auburn Tigers competes in the floor exercise during the Division I Womens Gymnastics Championship held at Dickies Arena on April 16, 2022 in Fort Worth, Texas.
Suni Lee Announces She's Ending Her College Gymnastics Career Early Due to a Kidney Condition