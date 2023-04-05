Brittney Griner Throws Wife Cherelle a Belated Birthday Party: ‘Bae Missed My 30th Last Summer, Obviously'

Brittney and Cherelle Griner are making up for lost time in the sweetest way.

The WNBA star, 32, surprised her wife on Tuesday with a birthday celebration, even though Cherelle's birthday isn't until July 1.

Cherelle, 30, shared an inside look at the sweet gesture on her Instagram story. "Walked in from our morning hike to this beautiful surprise," Cherelle wrote.

"No, it's not my birthday," Cherelle explained, "But bae missed my 30th last summer, obviously," referring to Brittney's ten-month detainment in Russia last year.

Brittney was detained at a Moscow airport last February when authorities found marijuana cartridges in her luggage. She remained in the country until December, when President Biden negotiated an exchange deal to bring her home.

Cherelle's Instagram story continued, "It's never too late to celebrate me if you ask me! Lol! I don't usually do sweets — but I'm about to eat all of them."

The couple have been enjoying quality time with each other before Brittney returns to the Phoenix Mercury for the upcoming WNBA season.

The WNBA All-Star will play her first game since her return to the United States in Los Angeles, California when the Mercury take on the Los Angeles Sparks during the team's season opener on May 19.

On Monday, Brittney advocated for the release of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovitch, who was arrested for alleged spying in Russia. In an Instagram post, she encouraged the Biden administration to "bring Evan and all wrongfully detained Americans home."

"Our hearts are filled with great concern for Evan Gershkovitch and his family since Evan's detainment in Russia," the Griners wrote. "We must do everything in our power to bring him and all Americans home."

"We are grateful for President Biden and his administration's deep commitment to rescue Americans. We celebrate their recent successful efforts to bring home Jeff Woodke and Paul Rusesabagina," the couple continued. "Every American who is taken is ours to fight for and every American returned is a win for us all."