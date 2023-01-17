Brittney Griner Takes Part in Phoenix MLK Day March with Her Wife: 'I'm Glad to Be Home'

Brittney Griner enjoyed the freedom of walking in tribute to Martin Luther King Jnr. on Monday.

The WNBA star, 32, who was released from a Russian penal colony on Dec. 8, took part in a march in Pheonix, Arizona alongside her wife, Cherelle Griner.

"Glad to be home," Griner told fans during the event, reported local NBC affiliate KPNX. The Phoenix Mercury center was also spotted riding on a golf cart looking relaxed at the event, wearing all-black casual attire, with her arm around her wife.

On Feb. 17, 2022, Griner was taken into custody by Russian officials for carrying a vape pen containing cannabis oil.

She was sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison on drug smuggling charges but was released 10 months later in a one-for-one prisoner swap for international arms dealer Viktor Bout.

At the time of her release, a senior White House official said the athlete was reportedly "in good health" and would be "offered a wide range of support options" upon returning home to the United States.

WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert confirmed that Griner headed straight to San Antonio after her release, where she reunited with her wife and parents.

Engelbert also stressed how much of "a critical time" it was for Griner and her family. "We're going to give her the appropriate space and time for that and then follow what Brittney and her family want to do about re-engaging with the WNBA."

Brittney Griner enjoys MLK day. NBC

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"It feels so good to be home!" Griner said in an Instagram post on Dec. 16, just days after her return to the U.S.

"The last 10 months have been a battle at every turn," she wrote. "I dug deep to keep my faith and it was the love from so many of you that helped keep me going. From the bottom of my heart, thank you to everyone for your help."