Brittney Griner Speaks Out in Support of U.S. Reporter Detained in Russia on Spying Charges

Brittney Griner is advocating for the release of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovitch, who has been arrested for alleged spying in Russia.

In an Instagram statement made in conjunction with her wife Cherelle Griner, the WNBA star — who was freed from Russia in a prisoner exchange last year — encouraged the Biden administration to "bring Evan and all wrongfully detained Americans home."

"Our hearts are filled with great concern for Evan Gershkovitch and his family since Evan's detainment in Russia," the Griners wrote. "We must do everything in our power to bring him and all Americans home."

"We are grateful for President Biden and his administration's deep commitment to rescue Americans. We celebrate their recent successful efforts to bring home Jeff Woodke and Paul Rusesabagina," the couple continued. "Every American who is taken is ours to fight for and every American returned is a win for us all."

Gershkovitch was detained while reporting in Yekaterinburg on March 30. Soon after the Biden administration described the arrest as "ridiculous" and called for his release.

On Twitter, U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken added that the authorities were "deeply concerned" over the arrest and encouraged U.S. citizens living or traveling in Russia to "leave immediately."

Editors at news organizations around the world also signed a letter that called for the journalist's release and demanded "confirmation of his well-being and that he be allowed communication with his family."

Gershkovitch, 31, is a U.S. citizen who has lived in Moscow for several years and reportedly covered news in Russia as part of the WSJ's Moscow bureau.

Cherelle Griner (left) and Brittney Griner (right) appear at the NAACP Image Awards. Leon Bennett/Getty for BET

"Gershkovich's unwarranted and unjust arrest is a significant escalation in your government's anti-press actions," the letter, shared by the Committee to Protect Journalists, read. "Russia is sending the message that journalism within your borders is criminalized and that foreign correspondents seeking to report from Russia do not enjoy the benefits of the rule of law."

White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre has since shared that the "targeting of American citizens by Russian government is unacceptable."

"We condemn the detention of Mr. Gershkovich in the strongest terms," Jean-Pierre added.

Griner spent nearly ten months in a Russian prison after being detained for allegedly smuggling "narcotic drugs" into the country in February 2022. She returned to the U.S. on Dec. 9 and has rejoined the Phoenix Mercury under a one-year, $165,100 contract, per ESPN.

At the close of the 2021 season, she averaged 17.7 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 1.8 assists in her career. She also voiced her intention to return to the team in her first statement after her release.

Brittney Griner. Phoenix Mercury Instagram

"I also want to make one thing very clear," Griner wrote in a lengthy Instagram post. "I intend to play basketball for the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury this season."

"In doing so, I look forward to being able to say 'thank you' to those of you who advocated, wrote, and posted for me in person soon."

The Griners have been out and about since Brittney's arrival home, having enjoyed a daytime date at the Indian Wells Masters Tournament last month. The duo also shared sweet photos from their weekend in the California desert to their Instagram stories.

"Might be a cloudy day but it's sunny by me @cherelletgriner," Griner — who is due to make her WNBA on-court return in May — wrote.